Islanders score 6 in win against Lightning

Noah Dobson, Kyle Palmieri, Ryan Pulock, and Casey Cizikas also scored for the Islanders (22-17-12), who have now won two straight. Ilya Sorokin made 17 saves.

Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel scored for the Lightning (27-20-5), who have lost two straight games. Jonas Johansson made 18 saves.

After Dobson tried to feed Oliver Wahlstrom at the blocker side post from the right face-off dot, the puck caromed in off Lightning defenseman Eric Cernak and in at 4:07 of the first period to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead.

Kucherov tied the game 1-1 at 6:42 after his shot from inside the Islanders' blue line deflected in the high slot before beating Sorokin blocker side.

After an offensive-zone face-off win, Horvat shoveled the puck to Barzal, who roofed a backhand short side from the low slot to give New York a 2-1 lead at 14:07.

Palmieri extended the Islanders’ lead to 3-1 at 18:35 of the first after he buried a Mike Reilly pass from behind the net over Johansson’s glove.

Hagel cut the Lightning’s deficit to 3-2 at 1:14 of the second period on the power play. After Anthony Cirelli cut to the front of the crease, Sorokin made the save on the initial shot, but Hagel scored on the rebound.

Pulock’s slapshot from inside the blue line on the power play beat Johansson off the glove-side post and in at 7:10 to give the Islanders a 4-2 lead.

The Islanders took a 5-2 lead at 8:18 of the second after Horvat’s one-timer beat Johansson through an Anders Lee screen over the glove.

Cizikas extended the Islanders’ lead to 6-2 at 15:22 after he beat Johansson short side from the low slot.