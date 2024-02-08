Sergachev taken from ice on stretcher during Lightning game

Mikhail Sergachev was taken from the ice on a stretcher in the second period of the Tampa Bay Lightning's game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday.

Sergachev's left leg appeared to bend awkwardly while he was attempting to make a hit on Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière along the right boards at 7:00 of the second.

The defenseman was in audible pain immediately following the collision but gave the crowd a thumbs-up as he was being taken off the ice, where he was met by Lightning coach Jon Cooper.

Sergachev, who has 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 33 games this season, was playing his first game since Dec. 19 because of a lower-body injury.