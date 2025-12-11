Lightning at Devils projected lineups

LIGHTNING (17-11-2) at DEVILS (17-12-1)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSG
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Curtis Douglas -- Nick Paul -- Scott Sabourin
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg
Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier
Jonas Johansson
Brandon Halverson
Scratched: Dominic James, Gage Goncalves, Jack Finley
Injured: Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed)
Devils projected lineup
Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Paul Cotter
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Xavier Parent -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes
Colton White -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Dennis Cholowski, Timo Meier
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist)
Status report
The Lightning did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … Hedman, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve and Carlile was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Meier has taken a personal leave of absence from the Devils; the forward is tending to a family health matter. ... Dadonov, a forward, was placed on injured reserve and Parent is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Utica of the AHL on Thursday. ... Jack Hughes will miss his 14th straight game but the center has been skating on his own without a stick for more than a week, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. "He’s on schedule but he’s far enough away that they don’t even tell me how he’s doing," Keefe said. "I just know because I know what he's up to."