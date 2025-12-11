Lightning at Devils projected lineups

LIGHTNING (17-11-2) at DEVILS (17-12-1)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSG

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas -- Nick Paul -- Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier

Jonas Johansson

Brandon Halverson

Scratched: Dominic James, Gage Goncalves, Jack Finley

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed)

Devils projected lineup

Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Paul Cotter

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Xavier Parent -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Colton White -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Dennis Cholowski, Timo Meier

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist)

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … Hedman, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve and Carlile was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Meier has taken a personal leave of absence from the Devils; the forward is tending to a family health matter. ... Dadonov, a forward, was placed on injured reserve and Parent is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Utica of the AHL on Thursday. ... Jack Hughes will miss his 14th straight game but the center has been skating on his own without a stick for more than a week, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. "He’s on schedule but he’s far enough away that they don’t even tell me how he’s doing," Keefe said. "I just know because I know what he's up to."