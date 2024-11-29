Point lifts Lightning past Predators in OT

Scores on power play at 1:01; Josi gets 2 goals for Nashville, which loses 3rd in row

Lightning at Predators | Recap

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Brayden Point scored a power-play goal 1:01 into overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Friday.

Point won it with a forehand-to-backhand move at the left post after taking a pass in front of the net from Nikita Kucherov following a face-off in the right circle.

Jonas Johansson made 29 saves for the Lightning (12-8-2), who had lost three of four.

Roman Josi scored twice for the Predators (7-12-5), who lost their third in a row. Juuse Saros made 25 saves.

Josi gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 1:23 of the first period on a wrist shot from the point after a face-off win by Steven Stamkos.

Anthony Cirelli tied it 1-1 with a short-handed goal at 4:06 of the second period on a 2-on-0. Luke Glendening got the puck around Josi at the blue line in the defensive zone and fed Cirelli on the rush. Cirelli didn’t hit his initial shot squarely from the left of the net but was able to redirect it out of midair.

Brandon Hagel put Tampa Bay ahead 2-1 lead at 8:18 on a wrist shot from the point that deflected in off of Nashville defenseman Alexandre Carrier.

Josi’s second goal of the game tied it 2-2 at 11:20. He scored with a wrist shot from the slot off a pass from Mark Jankowski for his fifth goal in his past four games.

Kucherov did not play in the second period but returned for the third.

