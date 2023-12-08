Josi, McDonagh boost Predators past Lightning for 3rd win in row

Juuse Saros made 32 saves for the Predators (14-12-0), who have won three consecutive games and are 9-2-0 in their past 11.

“Really happy for the penalty kill to step up the way they did against arguably one of the greatest power plays of all time,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said after his team was 4-for-4 on the kill. “Obviously [Saros] played a big part in that, but those are big kills that squashed any momentum that we might’ve lost. Our power play was opportunistic and had a couple of big goals.”

Predators forward Filip Forsberg said, “The power play was good, but the penalty kill was the key to the game for sure. One of the best units, if not the best power play on the other side and they shut them down, which was phenomenal. We obviously gave them a few too many opportunities, but that’s the game right there.”