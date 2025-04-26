Lightning respond against Panthers for 1st win of series in Game 3 

Brayden Point, Nick Paul, Luke Glendening and Anthony Cirelli scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves for the Lightning, the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic Division. Nikita Kucherov had three assists.

Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Panthers, the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic. Sergei Bobrovsky made 17 saves.

"I liked our start, liked the pace of our game," Florida coach Paul Maurice said. "I thought we stopped moving the puck as well as we can. … I don't think we were great, but offensively, we probably generated more [Saturday] than in either of the other two games. We have lots of room to get better; I am sure they do too. This is going to be a grinder straight through."

Tkachuk scored his third goal of the series to make it 1-0 at 2:43 of the first period.

After the Lightning turned over the puck in their own zone, Sam Bennett missed on his shot attempt, but the puck went across the crease to Tkachuk, who swept it in.

"We will learn a lot from this game," said Florida captain Aleksander Barkov, who was questionable to play because of an undisclosed injury. "We had a great start, did the right things. But they are a great team, played really well and won the game. All we can take from this is learn."