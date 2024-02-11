Hagel has 3 points, Lightning hold off Blue Jackets

Nicholas Paul and Anthony Cirelli each had a goal and an assist, and Steven Stamkos scored for the Lighting (28-20-5), who lost their previous two games to the New York Rangers and New York Islanders by a combined score of 9-3. Nikita Kucherov had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves.

Boone Jenner scored twice in the third period, and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for the Blue Jackets (16-25-10), who have lost three of four. Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves.

Paul gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 15:40 of the first period with a power-play goal from the slot on a rebound off a shot from Hagel.

The goal came on the second of a double minor to Kent Johnson for high-sticking.

Cirelli extended it to 2-0 at 49 seconds of the second period, scoring on the backhand.

Stamkos scored 23 seconds into the third period on the power play to make it 3-0 with a one-timer from the left circle.

Jenner cut it to 3-1 at 12:22, scoring at the right post on a cross-crease pass by Gaudreau before making it 3-2 at 15:50 with a power-play goal on the redirect.

Hagel scored into an empty net with 48 seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.