NHL On Tap: Kane resumes pursuit of Modano's U.S.-born scoring record

There are three games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, including one nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Showtime's latest act

Patrick Kane keeps playing great hockey and is nearing another milestone. The Detroit Red Wings forward is four points from passing Mike Modano for the most by a United States-born player in NHL history and he’ll look to get closer when the Detroit Red Wings (29-16-4) host the Ottawa Senators (22-19-5) at Little Caesars Arena (5 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN5, RDS2). Kane has 1,371 points (500 goals, 871 assists) in 1,336 games. Modano had 1,374 points (561 goals, 813 assists) in 1,499 games. There’s no doubt Kane will get there; it's just a matter of when, and it could be Sunday.