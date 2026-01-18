NHL Status Report: Tkachuk, Marchand close to returning for Panthers

Philadelphia Flyers

Rodrigo Abols sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday and will be sidelined. The forward, who is on Team Latvia’s roster for the Olympics, was battling for a puck along the boards when he fell, his right leg twisting awkwardly underneath him at 6:10 of the first period. He was helped off the ice and went straight to the locker room, not putting any weight on his right leg. "It's not good. I'm not going to get into it, but it's not good," Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. Abols has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 42 games this season. ... Dan Vladar (undisclosed) did not play Saturday and is considered day to day. The goalie left a 5-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday after the first period and was not available for a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Tocchet said it's possible Vladar travels on a three-game road trip that begins at the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. ... Forward Bobby Brink (upper body) missed his sixth straight game; he skated Saturday morning and could return Monday. … Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who is on Finland’s roster, missed his third straight game and was placed on injured reserve; he could miss at least another week, Tocchet said. ... Philadelphia recalled defenseman Hunter McDonald from Lehigh Valley of the AHL.