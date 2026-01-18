Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Tkachuk, Marchand close to returning for Panthers
Heiskanen expected back for Stars; Draisaitl takes leave from Oilers
Florida Panthers
Forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand are nearing returning from injury, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said before a 5-2 win at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Tkachuk, who is recovering from surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia on Aug. 22 and expected to play for Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next month, was on the ice Florida’s extra players at the morning skate, and Maurice said he has responded well to workouts. “He’s close,” Maurice said. “He’s getting pushed hard on the ice. He’s coming back. The recovery has been good. He hasn’t felt at a hundred percent, but the last two days he pushed hard, came back, felt good. So, I don’t think he’s very far away now.” Marchand, who is on Team Canada’s roster, missed his fifth straight game with an undisclosed injury. Although he did not skate with the Panthers' extra players Saturday, Maurice said, “I would say [he is] fairly close too. Neither one of those guys should be out very much longer.” Florida hosts the San Jose Sharks on Monday (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA).
Dallas Stars
Miro Heiskanen is expected to be back in the Stars lineup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday (2 p.m. ET; The Spot, Victory+, NHLN, SN, TVAS). The defenseman, who will represent Team Finland at the Olympics, missed two games because of a family matter but returned to practice on Saturday. Heiskanen has 36 points (seven goals, 29 assists) in 46 games and ranks third in the NHL in time on ice per game (26:04).
Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl is taking a leave of absence due to a family illness in his native Germany, the Oilers announced Saturday before their 6-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks. The forward is expected to return next week. Draisaitl, who will play for Team Germany at the Olympics, ranks fifth in the NHL with 67 points (25 goals, 42 assists) in 48 games. “Obviously we'll miss him, but [the] job comes second,” Edmonton captain Connor McDavid said. “Everybody in here is a brother, father, son, whatever it is, and that stuff comes first and he's got to go home and be with his family. We're obviously thinking about him and his entire family and we’ve got to take care of things while he’s gone.” The Oilers host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday 98 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, FDSNMW).
Washington Capitals
Tom Wilson (lower body) could return against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday (4 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT). The forward has missed the Capitals' past seven games, including a 5-2 loss to the Panthers on Saturday. Wilson participated in an optional morning skate but did not play. Named to Canada's roster for the Olympics, Wilson has 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) in 41 games. ... Washington reassigned forward Brett Leason to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Sunday.
Philadelphia Flyers
Rodrigo Abols sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday and will be sidelined. The forward, who is on Team Latvia’s roster for the Olympics, was battling for a puck along the boards when he fell, his right leg twisting awkwardly underneath him at 6:10 of the first period. He was helped off the ice and went straight to the locker room, not putting any weight on his right leg. "It's not good. I'm not going to get into it, but it's not good," Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. Abols has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 42 games this season. ... Dan Vladar (undisclosed) did not play Saturday and is considered day to day. The goalie left a 5-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday after the first period and was not available for a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Tocchet said it's possible Vladar travels on a three-game road trip that begins at the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. ... Forward Bobby Brink (upper body) missed his sixth straight game; he skated Saturday morning and could return Monday. … Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who is on Finland’s roster, missed his third straight game and was placed on injured reserve; he could miss at least another week, Tocchet said. ... Philadelphia recalled defenseman Hunter McDonald from Lehigh Valley of the AHL.