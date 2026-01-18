Golden Knights score 7, ease past Predators for 7th straight win

Mitch Marner, Shea Theodore, Cole Reinhardt, Alexander Holtz and Keegan Kolesar all had a goal and an assist, and Mark Stone scored to extend his point streak to a career-high 11 games for the Golden Knights (24-11-12), who are 7-0-1 in their past eight. Akira Schmid made 27 saves.

Luke Evangelista and Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators (23-21-4), who had won three in a row. Roman Josi had two assists, and Justus Annunen made 29 saves.

Evangelista gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 14:10 of the first period. Josi sent a wrist shot from the edge of the left face-off circle that deflected off Evangelista before going into the net.

Holtz tied it 1-1 at 17:17 of the second period when his one-timer from the point deflected off the stick of Predators forward Fedor Svechkov in the slot and under the left arm of Annunen before going into the net.

Theodore put Vegas up 2-1 just 1:05 later at 18:22, burying a wrist shot from just above the right circle into the top left corner.

Pavel Dorofeyev extended the lead to 3-1 with his team-leading 20th goal at 5:52 of the third period. He finished a feed from Marner on a 2-on-1 rush with a snap shot from the left circle.

Stone made it 4-1 at 8:52. Jack Eichel created a 2-on-1 rush by skating around Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault in the neutral zone, and then passed to Stone at the left post, where he beat Annunen's right pad with a wrist shot.

Stone has 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) during his streak.

Reinhart pushed the lead to up 5-1 with a wrist shot from the slot at 12:26, and Marner made it 6-1 50 seconds later at 13:16.

Kolesar scored with a backhander from in tight for a 7-1 advantage at 15:12. Tomas Hertl found Kolesar alone in the front of the net, where he went forehand-backhand to tuck the puck around the right pad of Annunen.

Forsberg scored a power-play goal at 19:38 for the 7-2 final.