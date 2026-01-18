Domi scores in OT, Maple Leafs rally past Jets

Auston Matthews skated into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 and fed a pass to Domi, who lifted a wrist shot over the stick of a sprawling Connor Hellebuyck for the game-winner.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and two assists, Bobby McMann and Matthews scored, and Morgan Rielly had two assists for the Maple Leafs (24-16-8), who have points in 12 of 13 (9-1-3). Domi also had an assist, and Dennis Hildeby made 27 saves.

Kyle Connor, Alex Iafallo, and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets (19-22-6), who had a four-game winning streak end. Vladislav Namestnikov had two assists, and Hellebuyck made 33 saves.

Ekman-Larsson made it 3-2 at 5:58 of the third period when he took a cross-ice pass from Nicholas Robertson and buried a slap shot far side from the left face-off circle.

McMann tied it 3-3 at 15:33 of the third when he redirected Ekman-Larsson’s point shot through traffic.

Iafallo put Winnipeg up 1-0 at 2:23 of the second period when he tipped a point shot from Logan Stanley from the edge of the left face-off circle.

Connor pushed the lead to 2-0 at 8:59. He skated the puck out of the right corner and roofed it over the left shoulder of Hildeby on the near side.

Matthews cut the deficit to 2-1 just 23 seconds later at 9:22. Domi collected the puck behind the net and fed a pass into the slot to Matthews, who he beat Hellebuyck on the blocker side.

Niederreiter extended it to 3-1 2:28 into the third. Luke Schenn's slap shot from the blue line deflected off Namestnikov and rebounded off Hildeby in front, where Niederreiter then swiped the puck in for his first goal in 22 games.

Jets forward Jonathan Toews hit the post and crossbar when batting a rebound in the slot with 1:51 remaining in the third.