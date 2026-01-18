Toews anticipates ‘very emotional’ return to Chicago with Jets

CHICAGO -- Jonathan Toews circled the date as soon as the Winnipeg Jets forward found out when they’d been visiting the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 37-year-old is expecting plenty of emotions in his first game at United Center on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN3, TVAS) since April 13, 2023. The Blackhawks chose not to re-sign Toews, who was limited to 124 games after Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome kept him out of the entire 2020-21 season and from Feb. 21-April 1, 2023, when he was dealing with the effects of long COVID-19.

“It’s almost like I was happy it was later in the season just because I want to play well and I feel I’ve been building my game,” Toews told NHL.com. “There’s a little bit of nerves there with the thought of that game coming up pretty soon, so it’ll be very emotional.

“Obviously, I really want to go out there and play well and do my best, but those ones are always tough to focus on the task at hand with a lot going on around you.”

Toews was paramount in the Blackhawks’ return to prominence. The No. 3 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, he had 883 points (372 goals, 511 assists) in 1,067 career games with them. Toews helped Chicago win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015 and was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner, awarded to the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, in 2010 when he had 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 22 postseason games.

Named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in 2017 as part of the League's centennial celebration, Toews became an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2023. He did not sign with another team but also never officially announced his retirement from hockey.

Toews enters the game Monday with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 47 games, including nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past 12. He had a goal in four straight games before being held without a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

“He's well deserving of the memories he's created throughout those years, a special player, great teammate,” said Anaheim Ducks coach Joel Quenneville, who coached the Blackhawks from 2009-18. “I look back at how fortunate I was to be a part of that team and coaching some great players. And then we have 'Taser' who was one of the all-time great leaders of the sport, and I was just fortunate to be the beneficiary, where he did a lot of stuff that you don't see around the game, whether it's captains or players, of handling situations. He was just a great pro."