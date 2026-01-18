Granlund scores in OT, lifts Ducks past Kings

Granlund scored on a wrist shot from the left circle after keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 rush. Beckett Sennecke got the assist after preventing Kevin Fiala from getting a shot off on a breakaway at the other end of the ice prior to Granlund’s ninth goal of the season

Mason McTavish scored, Ville Husso made 17 saves, and the Ducks (24-21-3) have won three straight following a nine-game losing streak (0-8-1). They won 3-2 in a shootout against the Kings in Los Angeles on Friday.

Adrian Kempe had a power-play goal and Anton Forsberg made 30 saves for the Kings (19-16-13), who are 1-2-4 in their past seven games.

The Ducks went up 1-0 at 6:11 of the first period when McTavish scored on a wrist shot from the left circle set up by Olen Zellweger off the rush after a neutral-zone turnover.

Kempe tied it for the Kings at 5:39 of the second period during a 5-on-3 power play. He got his 16th goal of the season on a wrist shot from the right circle, ending a season-long six-game goal drought.

Los Angeles was 1-for-6 on the power play, getting five chances in the second period. Anaheim was 0-for-3.