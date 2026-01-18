Granlund scores in OT, lifts Ducks past Kings

Gets winner at 4:02 for Anaheim; Forsberg makes 30 saves for Los Angeles

LAK at ANA | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Mikael Granlund scored with 57.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Honda Center on Saturday.

Granlund scored on a wrist shot from the left circle after keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 rush. Beckett Sennecke got the assist after preventing Kevin Fiala from getting a shot off on a breakaway at the other end of the ice prior to Granlund’s ninth goal of the season

Mason McTavish scored, Ville Husso made 17 saves, and the Ducks (24-21-3) have won three straight following a nine-game losing streak (0-8-1). They won 3-2 in a shootout against the Kings in Los Angeles on Friday.

Adrian Kempe had a power-play goal and Anton Forsberg made 30 saves for the Kings (19-16-13), who are 1-2-4 in their past seven games.

The Ducks went up 1-0 at 6:11 of the first period when McTavish scored on a wrist shot from the left circle set up by Olen Zellweger off the rush after a neutral-zone turnover.

Kempe tied it for the Kings at 5:39 of the second period during a 5-on-3 power play. He got his 16th goal of the season on a wrist shot from the right circle, ending a season-long six-game goal drought.

Los Angeles was 1-for-6 on the power play, getting five chances in the second period. Anaheim was 0-for-3.

Latest News

Golden Knights score 7, ease past Predators for 7th straight win

Oilers score 6 goals in 2nd, shut out Canucks

Lohrei scores 2, Bruins surge past Blackhawks for 6th win in row

Domi scores in OT, Maple Leafs rally past Jets

Canadiens rally with 2 goals late in 3rd, defeat Senators in OT

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

NHL On Tap: Kane resumes pursuit of Modano's U.S.-born scoring record

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

With Olympics on horizon, NHL coaches, players balancing regular season, preparation for Games

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Bennett has 3 points, Panthers bounce back with win against Capitals

Svechnikov gets hat trick for Hurricanes in win against Devils

Blue Jackets recover, top Penguins in shootout for 4th straight win

Stutzle scores impressive between legs goal 

Schmidt has 4 points, Mammoth top Kraken to extend point streak to 7

NHL Status Report: Nylander out for Maple Leafs against Jets with lower-body injury

Flames hold off Islanders for 3rd victory in 4 games