Lightning at Blue Jackets projected lineups

LIGHTNING (12-4-2) at BLUE JACKETS (7-9-0)

7:00 p.m. ET; WWHO, CBJHN, CBJNHL, The Spot

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Sam O'Reilly -- Yanni Gourde

Ilya Mikheyev -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Pontus Holmberg

Jeffrey Viel -- Conor Geekie -- Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser -- John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh -- Max Crozier

Victor Hedman -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Dennis Hildeby

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Emil Lilleberg, Gage Goncalves

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Erik Cernak (undisclosed)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Valeri Nichushkin -- Sean Monahan -- Dmitri Voronkov

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Ryan Lomberg -- Jack Williams -- Steven Lorentz

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro

Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk

Jet Greaves

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Luca Del Bel Belluz, Erik Gudbranson

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Conor Garland (upper body)

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate. … Hildeby could start after Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in an 8-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. … Cernak, a defenseman, may not play. He was injured in the game when he was checked by Beck Malenstyn at the Lightning bench and collided with the curved glass with 5:54 left in second period. … Christiansen goes in for Gudbranson, a defenseman. … Fantilli and Monahan swapped lines.