Lightning at Blue Jackets projected lineups

LIGHTNING (12-4-2) at BLUE JACKETS (7-9-0)
7:00 p.m. ET; WWHO, CBJHN, CBJNHL, The Spot
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Sam O'Reilly -- Yanni Gourde
Ilya Mikheyev -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Pontus Holmberg
Jeffrey Viel -- Conor Geekie -- Scott Sabourin
J.J. Moser -- John Carlson
Ryan McDonagh -- Max Crozier
Victor Hedman -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Dennis Hildeby
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Emil Lilleberg, Gage Goncalves
Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Erik Cernak (undisclosed)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Valeri Nichushkin -- Sean Monahan -- Dmitri Voronkov
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Ryan Lomberg -- Jack Williams -- Steven Lorentz
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro
Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk
Jet Greaves
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Luca Del Bel Belluz, Erik Gudbranson
Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Conor Garland (upper body)
Status report
The Lightning did not hold a morning skate. … Hildeby could start after Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in an 8-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. … Cernak, a defenseman, may not play. He was injured in the game when he was checked by Beck Malenstyn at the Lightning bench and collided with the curved glass with 5:54 left in second period. … Christiansen goes in for Gudbranson, a defenseman. … Fantilli and Monahan swapped lines.