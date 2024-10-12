Kucherov gets natural hat trick in 3rd, Lightning top Hurricanes in opener

Kucherov gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead at 11:06 of the third, scoring a power-play goal on a low one-timer from above the right face-off circle.

He then scored back-to-back empty-net goals at 17:53 and 19:44 for the 4-1 final and his sixth hat trick in the NHL.

It was the season opener for each team.

The Lightning were evacuated to Raleigh on Monday ahead of Hurricane Milton, which made landfall south of Tampa overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

“The whole game, everybody was just positive and into it,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “Outwardly as a coach you want to be optimistic, but sometimes you’re a little nervous inside, so I wasn’t sure how things were going to go. You’re wondering how the synergy is going to be, and I thought as the game went on it was pretty good for us.”