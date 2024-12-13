Kucherov ties Lightning records with 6 points, 5 assists in win against Flames

The six points and five assists tied Lightning single-game records.

Jake Guentzel scored three goals, Brayden Point had a goal and three assists, and Anthony Cirelli had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (15-10-2), who have won three of four. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves in his 500th NHL game.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, and Connor Zary and Nazem Kadri scored for the Flames (14-11-5), who had a seven-game home point streak end (6-0-1). Dan Vladar made 18 saves.

Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman did not play because of a lower-body injury and is day to day.

Huberdeau put Calgary up 1-0 at 4:42 of the first. Cirelli backchecked to knock the puck away from Martin Pospisil on a 2-on-1 rush, but inadvertently swept it over to Huberdeau before he shot by Vasilevskiy.

Kucherov tied it 1-1 at 18:40 with a shot by Vladar's blocker on a clear-cut breakaway created by a Huberdeau turnover at the Lightning blue line.

Guentzel shot over Vladar's pad and under his glove off the rush to put Tampa Bay up 2-1 at 6:25, and Point extended the lead to 3-1 at 7:55 when he one-timed a one-touch pass from Kucherov by Vladar on the power play.

Cirelli made it 4-1 at 11:05 with another power-play goal, a chip shot by Vladar's blocker after the rebound on Point's initial shot was blocked and pinballed into the crease.

Kadri trimmed it to 4-2 at 12:14 with a shot under Vasilevskiy's right arm after hurdling J.J. Moser and winning a race to a flipped dump-in, and Zary snapped a shot from the slot top corner over Vasilevskiy's glove to cut it to 4-3 at 14:50.

Brandon Hagel scored 43 seconds into the third period, a wrister over Vladar's blocker, to make it 5-3, and Guentzel pushed it 6-3 at 11:34 when he lifted a backhand top corner on a partial break set up by Kucherov on the power play.

Conor Geekie finished a 2-on-1 setup by Hagel by lifting a shot over Vladar at 13:24 for the 7-3 lead, and Guentzel finished a backdoor tap-in setup by Point at 17:21 for the 8-3 final.

Doug Crossman (Nov. 7, 1992), Kucherov (Nov. 24, 2023) and Brayden Point (March 14, 2024) had the other six-point games in Lightning history.