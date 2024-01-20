Paul, Motte score early for Tampa Bay; Luukkonen shutout streak ends for Buffalo

Lightning top Sabres, extend season-long winning streak to 5

Recap: Lightning at Sabres 1.20.24

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Nicholas Paul and Tyler Motte scored 52 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their season-long winning streak to five games with a 3-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Paul also had an assist and Brandon Hagel had two assists for the Lightning (24-17-5). Jonas Johansson made 26 saves in his first start since Dec. 31.

Tampa Bay has outscored the opposition 22-10 in the run after going 2-4-0 in their previous six games.

Dylan Cozens scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 13 saves for the Sabres (20-22-4), who are 6-4-0 in their past 10 games after going 2-4-1 in their previous seven.

Paul gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 6:14 of the first period when he took a pass from Hagel and finished off a passing play from the right circle, ending Luukkonen’s shutout streak at 164:09.

Luukkonen, who shut out the San Jose Sharks on Monday and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, had the longest shutout streak by a goalie in the NHL this season.

Motte made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 7:06. He pressured Alex Tuch at the blue line and when the Sabres forward pulled his stick off the puck, Motte collected it for a breakaway and slid it under Luukkonen’s right pad.

Cozens received a backhand pass from JJ Peterka low in the left circle and scored glove side to cut it to 2-1 at 13:52 of the second period.

Calvin de Haan scored an empty-net goal at 18:44 for the 3-1 final.

