Lightning at Sabres projected lineups

LIGHTNING (11-4-2) at SABRES (8-6-3)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Sam O'Reilly -- Yanni Gourde

Ilya Mikheyev -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Pontus Holmberg

Jeffrey Viel -- Conor Geekie -- Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser -- John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Emil Lilleberg, Max Crozier, Gage Goncalves

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Josh Norris -- Tage Thompson

Zach Benson -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Josh Doan

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Carrick

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Olen Zellweger -- Owen Power

Zach Metsa -- Conor Timmins

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Jiri Kulich, Louis Crevier

Injured: Konsta Helenius (upper body), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body), Alex Lyon (upper body)

Status report

The Lightning held an optional morning skate. … No update was available on Point after the skate. The forward was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after sustaining an injury in the first period of a 4-3 loss at the Winning Jets on Sunday. … O'Reilly could make his NHL debut. The 20-year-old, who was acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers in July 2025, was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … McLeod will return to the lineup after being scratched the past two games.