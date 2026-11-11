Lightning at Sabres projected lineups

LIGHTNING (11-4-2) at SABRES (8-6-3)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Sam O'Reilly -- Yanni Gourde
Ilya Mikheyev -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Pontus Holmberg
Jeffrey Viel -- Conor Geekie -- Scott Sabourin
J.J. Moser -- John Carlson
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Emil Lilleberg, Max Crozier, Gage Goncalves
Injured: Brayden Point (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Josh Norris -- Tage Thompson
Zach Benson -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Josh Doan
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Carrick
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Olen Zellweger -- Owen Power
Zach Metsa -- Conor Timmins
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Jiri Kulich, Louis Crevier
Injured: Konsta Helenius (upper body), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body), Alex Lyon (upper body)
Status report
The Lightning held an optional morning skate. … No update was available on Point after the skate. The forward was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after sustaining an injury in the first period of a 4-3 loss at the Winning Jets on Sunday. … O'Reilly could make his NHL debut. The 20-year-old, who was acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers in July 2025, was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … McLeod will return to the lineup after being scratched the past two games.