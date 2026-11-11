Lightning at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

LIGHTNING (11-4-2) at SABRES (8-6-3)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Sam O'Reilly -- Yanni Gourde

Ilya Mikheyev -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Pontus Holmberg

Jeffrey Viel -- Conor Geekie -- Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser -- John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Emil Lilleberg, Max Crozier, Gage Goncalves

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Josh Norris -- Tage Thompson 

Zach Benson -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Josh Doan

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Carrick

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Olen Zellweger -- Owen Power 

Zach Metsa -- Conor Timmins

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Jiri Kulich, Louis Crevier

Injured: Konsta Helenius (upper body), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body), Alex Lyon (upper body)

Status report

The Lightning held an optional morning skate. … No update was available on Point after the skate. The forward was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after sustaining an injury in the first period of a 4-3 loss at the Winning Jets on Sunday. … O'Reilly could make his NHL debut. The 20-year-old, who was acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers in July 2025, was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … McLeod will return to the lineup after being scratched the past two games.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Point on injured reserve for Lightning

Kokko embracing Finland homecoming with Kraken at Global Series

Hellebuyck, Mehta honored by Newark deli with namesake burger, dessert

Grammy-nominated singer Boone to headline entertainment at Winter Classic

NHL EDGE stats for 2026 NHL Global Series Finland

Aho back in Finland with Hurricanes to revisit where NHL dream took shape 

NHL On Tap: Lightning, Sabres kick off Veterans Appreciation Night doubleheader on TNT

Cooley in spotlight for postgame interviews with Flames

Kraken prepared for ‘two hard games’ against Hurricanes in Finland

Global Series Finland blog: Kraken’s Catton on going to sauna

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL helps erase $1.5 million of debt in recognition of Veterans Day

Senators, Blackhawks to hold open practices ahead of Global Series Germany

Saros makes 30 saves, Preds stay hot in shutout

Hughes could stay with Wild past Trade Deadline if unsigned, GM says

Connelly thriving as rookie with Golden Knights, ‘focused on winning’

Hofer makes 30 saves, Blues hand Red Wings fourth straight loss

Jets hope emotional win against Devils brings closure to Hellebuyck saga