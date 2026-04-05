Taber, AB named winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2026

TORONTO, Ontario -- Kraft Heinz, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), is pleased to announce that Taber, Alberta has been named the winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2026.

Taber, Alberta will receive $250,000 for rink upgrades, plus the opportunity to host an NHL® Pre-Season game for their community in the fall of 2027. The runner-up, Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, will be awarded $100,000 for rink upgrades—four times the runner-up prize of previous years, as part of the initiative’s expanded prize pool to mark its 20th anniversary year. In total, Kraft Hockeyville 2026 represents more than $1 million in total prizing: the largest investment in program history. Both Taber, Alberta and Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, along with the 11 Provincial and Territorial finalists, will also receive $10,000 in brand-new hockey equipment to help more children play the game, courtesy of NHLPA Goals & Dreams and the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund.

Through a nationwide vote, Canadians selected Taber, Alberta, as the winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2026, with the town earning the title for its powerful story of resilience, pride, and the central role its rink plays in bringing the community together. Sportscaster Ron MacLean and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the news on Sportsnet’s Hockey Night in Canada broadcast earlier tonight.

For more than 50 years, the Taber Community Centre has been a cornerstone of local life. The arena is home to teams like the Oil Kings and AA Golden Suns, and is a hub for games, tournaments and local events. After a December 2025 explosion left the arena inoperable, the town lost a vital gathering place. Winning Kraft Hockeyville 2026 will support critical repairs and help restore the rink as a space where the community can come together once again.

“Congratulations to Taber, Alberta on being named the winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2026, and to all of this year’s first-ever Provincial & Territorial Winners,” said Simon Laroche, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. “For more than a century, Kraft Heinz has been enriching Canadians’ lives through food and the moments of connection it brings—both at the table and in communities across the country. Now, in our milestone 20th anniversary year of Kraft Hockeyville, we’ve seen just how deeply local rinks matter—not only as places to play, but as the heart of communities. From stories of resilience to moments of connection, this year’s communities reminded us that hockey is about far more than the game—it’s about showing up for one another. We’re proud to help bring this spirit to life in rinks across Canada.”

The announcement of the 2026 winning community officially concludes the 20th-anniversary year of the Kraft Hockeyville program. This year introduced an all-new Top 13 phase, awarding funding to one community from every province and territory—meaning more Canadian communities than ever before could benefit from critical rink upgrade funding. Communities from coast to coast to coast showed up in full force, reinforcing the vital role of local rinks.

Kraft Hockeyville will continue to support Canadian communities and the rinks that help keep them connected. For complete program details, please visit krafthockeyville.ca.