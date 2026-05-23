Avalanche face daunting task after unfamiliar loss in Game 2 of Western Final

The Avalanche, the top seed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the winner of the Presidents’ Trophy in the regular season, lost 3-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final at Ball Arena on Friday night.

In blowing a third-period lead for the first time this season, the Avalanche are down 2-0 in the best-of-7 series and must win four of the next five games to keep alive the date with the Stanley Cup that was all but presumed when Colorado lapped the field in the regular season and started the playoffs with wins in eight of its first nine games.

Goalie Scott Wedgewood sat in his locker stall in the mostly empty dressing room in the aftermath trying to explain how a one-goal lead turned into a one-goal deficit in a span of two minutes and seven seconds in the third period.

It was a swing from which the Avalanche could not recover.

“It changes quick,” the goalie said, seemingly still a bit shell-shocked. “You bank on a seven-game series to get one next. That’s all you can bank on and prepare for that. That’s obviously the playoffs, it’s not an easy script. Nothing is set in stone or predicted or prepared.”

Say that again.

The Avalanche were 45-0-0 when leading after two periods in the 2025-26 regular season and playoffs combined. They had found a way home in each of the four games before this in the postseason in which they had to survive a final 20 minutes with the lead. They had only lost back-to-back games in regulation three times across the 82-game regular season.

They couldn’t get across the finish line this time, against the best comeback team in hockey.