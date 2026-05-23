Eichel ‘steps up at big moments’ for Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Playoffs

The forward made a case in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final at Ball Arena on Friday.

Eichel scored the tying goal and set up the winner for the Golden Knights, who rallied in the third period for a 3-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche and have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

That gives him 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games, one behind teammate Mitch Marner (seven goals, 12 points) for the NHL lead.

He also helped hold Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon without a goal for the second straight game. MacKinnon led the NHL with 53 goals in the regular season and entered this series with seven goals on a six-game goal streak.

“He did some things defensively tonight that you probably don’t see that were very important to us,” Tortorella said. “I think he wants to score more. I think he wants to make more plays. There’s not a lot of ice out there. But you can trust him. He’s going to do that stuff. That’s an important part of trying to find your way in playoffs.”

Eichel appreciated the praise.

“Obviously, that’s a very nice compliment,” he said. “There’s a lot of really good 200-foot players in this league. For me personally, just trying to be a complete player, help our (defensemen) when we don’t have the puck, do the little things right, compete, and when you have the opportunity to produce and make plays, do that.

“It’s always been a focus of my game, and I think it’s something that you really need to hone in on this time of year especially. We know how hard it is to win. A lot of that falls on playing hard defensively.”