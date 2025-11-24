Svoboda auctioning off 1986 Cup ring with Canadiens for good cause

Every dollar from sale will go to women’s rehab center in Montreal

svoboba-team-action

© Classic Auctions/Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images

By Dave Stubbs
@davestubbs.bsky.social NHL.com Columnist

MONTREAL -- Petr Svoboda’s greatest moment in a 17-season NHL career came early, having just turned 20 when he hoisted the Stanley Cup as a member of the 1986 Montreal Canadiens.

Now, nearly 40 years later, the former defenseman is auctioning off his championship ring with every dollar of the winning bid going to Montreal’s Maison La Passerelle, a rehabilitation center that provides accommodation for women struggling with various addictions who wish to regain their hope, dignity, autonomy and tools to rebuild their lives.

Montreal-based Classic Auctions, the world’s premier hockey auction house, is managing the sale as part of its current online event that ends Dec. 2, donating its usual 20 percent buyer’s premium commission to Maison La Passerelle as well.

svoboda-ringsplit

© Classic Auctions

Petr Svoboda’s 1986 Stanley Cup ring that is up for auction.

As of Monday, the top bid including the buyer’s premium was more than $32,000 U.S., converting to more than $45,000 Canadian for the charity that will benefit.

Hundreds of Stanley Cup rings have been auctioned by retired players through the years, proceeds usually going to the player or his family. Classic owner Marc Juteau has sold rings for many Hall of Famers, including Jean Beliveau, Guy Lafleur, Yvan Cournoyer, Phil Esposito, Bobby Hull and the families of Maurice “Rocket” Richard and Jacques Plante.

But Svoboda’s ring, 23 diamonds representing the Canadiens’ 23rd championship set in 10-karat gold, seems to be the first on the auction block with every dollar donated to charity.

“I’ve worn the ring maybe once or twice since I received it,” Svoboda said Monday from Montreal, where he spends several months every year. “I’m not a jewelry guy. I’m not against anybody who wears their rings all the time because it’s something you’re very proud of. But I’ve decided to donate mine because it will tremendously help people in need.”

svoboda-2022

© RvS.Media/Robert Hradil/Getty Images

Petr Svoboda in 2022.

Svoboda defected from his native Czechoslovakia following the 1984 IIHF European Under-18 Championship played in West Germany. He would be selected No. 5 by the Canadiens in the 1984 NHL Draft, arriving with the team as an 18-year-old for the 1984-85 season.

The following year, he would win his Stanley Cup title, playing eight games in the playoffs through the first three rounds -- three against the Boston Bruins, three against the Hartford Whalers then two against the New York Rangers.

Svoboda celebrated the Canadiens’ championship in Calgary on May 24, Montreal dusting the Flames in a five-game Final.

“I was only 19, in was my second year in the NHL, and you learn a lot,” he said of that victory. “You’re going through the journey. What I really learned was the leadership and the camaraderie and the friendships that I established.

svoboda-1986

© Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images

Petr Svoboda (r.) celebrates the Montreal Canadiens’ 1986 Stanley Cup win in Calgary with future Hall of Fame defenseman Larry Robinson.

“It takes all 20 guys and luck and being healthy. What was incredible was our leadership coming from (captain) Bob Gainey, (defenseman) Larry Robinson and all those guys who had gone through it. As a 19-year-old, you learn a lot of things.”

Svoboda would play 1,028 NHL games through 2000-01, his first seven-plus seasons with the Canadiens, then subsequent stops with the Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers and finally the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He was a member of the Czech Republic’s historic gold-medal win at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, the first time NHL players competed the Winter Games.

Svoboda’s Olympic gold medal will soon be off to auction, as well.

“It’s not been auctioned yet, but I’ve given it to a dear family friend in the Czech Republic,” he said. “Very sadly, she has multiple sclerosis. It went to an MS charity about a year and a half ago and they will decide when to auction it.”

svoboda-nagano

© David Madison/Getty Images

Petr Svoboda talks to Czech Republic goalie Dominik Hasek during the 1998 Nagano Olympic Winter Games.

Svoboda came to know Maison La Passerelle through his family, his wife’s parents owning land near the home that is located about 45 miles east of Montreal.

“I’d visited a couple of times and played golf in the area when I was introduced to people at the Maison and learned what they’re trying to accomplish.”

The facility offers respectful and personalized support to women in need in a warm, structured setting, encouraging their recovery and personal growth with its in-house six-month program.

Opened in 2006 and supporting 115 women annually, a second house was opened in July 2025 with a goal of helping more women from diverse backgrounds.

svoboda-hawerchuk

© Denis Brodeur/Getty Images

Petr Svoboda checks Winnipeg Jets’ Dale Hawerchuk during a 1980s game at the Montreal Forum.

“I’ve seen the great efforts for the care they’re extending, and I was immediately willing to help any way I can,” Svoboda said.

His ring originally was to have been sold at live auction this past summer at a golf tournament held to benefit the facility, but the event didn’t happen for reasons of organization.

Word of the ring got to Classic and Svoboda saw the benefit of an auction that would attract more serious sports collectibles bidders.

“I appreciate Marc’s efforts to help with this cause and also his donating his commission to the facility,” he said of Juteau.

svoboda-1989

© Paul Bereswill/Hockey Hall of Fame

Petr Svoboda in 1989 Montreal Forum action against Philadelphia Flyers captain Dave Poulin.

Svoboda is catching his breath following four years working with a professional team in Lausanne, back from Switzerland and contemplating his next challenge in hockey.

For now, he’s eagerly watching the auction that will be a tremendous help to a charity near a city that remains dear to his heart.

“I won my Stanley Cup here,” Svoboda said. “I’ve always loved Montreal, for me it’s very much my home, the place of my most important years from 18 to age 27, 28. I feel really close to this region. I love the people of Montreal and everything that goes with this city.

"I’m pleasantly surprised that the ring has already generated the interest it has. It’s great to see that people are willing to help. It’s wonderful.”

Top photo: Petr Svoboda, third from right in the third row up in the 1985-86 Montreal Canadiens team photo, and in action at the Montreal Forum.

