Svoboda auctioning off 1986 Cup ring with Canadiens for good cause

MONTREAL -- Petr Svoboda’s greatest moment in a 17-season NHL career came early, having just turned 20 when he hoisted the Stanley Cup as a member of the 1986 Montreal Canadiens.

Now, nearly 40 years later, the former defenseman is auctioning off his championship ring with every dollar of the winning bid going to Montreal’s Maison La Passerelle, a rehabilitation center that provides accommodation for women struggling with various addictions who wish to regain their hope, dignity, autonomy and tools to rebuild their lives.

Montreal-based Classic Auctions, the world’s premier hockey auction house, is managing the sale as part of its current online event that ends Dec. 2, donating its usual 20 percent buyer’s premium commission to Maison La Passerelle as well.