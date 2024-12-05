Super 16: Middleton’s efforts help Wild leap in power rankings

The rosters for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off are filled with stars from around the NHL, but everybody associated with the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland knows to win the tournament in February, some of those stars will have to play different roles.

Some of those stars will have to become glue guys.

What is a glue guy?

It's exactly what you think it is; a player who isn't a star, but instead a player who does everything asked of him well enough to glue his success directly to his team's success.

The NHL is filled with them, and every team ranked this week in the Super 16 has a handful that are as impactful and meaningful as the stars who get the headlines and get themselves into a best-on-best tournament like the 4 Nations Face-Off.

This week, the Super 16 celebrates some of the best glue guys in the League, because without them, their team probably wouldn't be in the Super 16.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 13 voters this week put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the glue-guy edition of the Super 16:

1. Minnesota Wild (17-4-4)

Total points: 230
Last week: No. 3

"The Wild have been hit by the injury bug pretty hard this season, but they're not just staying afloat -- they're thriving and No. 1 this week for the first time this season. Jake Middleton has been a warrior on the blue line. He's played all 25 games for Minnesota and leads the team with 61 blocked shots and his plus-18 ranks second, all while averaging more than 21 minutes of ice time per game. Minnesota has had to rely on Middleton heavily this season with defensemen Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin each missing time, and Middleton has answered the call and is the glue that has kept the Wild together." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

2. Winnipeg Jets (18-8-0)

Total points: 204
Last week: No. 1

"There isn't anything Adam Lowry can't do for the Jets. In fact, the only thing he's really not tasked with is playing on the power play, but Winnipeg has enough skilled forwards for that. First and foremost, Lowry is the Jets captain, their leader. That alone glues him to Winnipeg's success this season, despite a 3-7-0 stretch. He has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists), including 14 at even strength (six goals, eight assists). He averages 15:18 of ice time per game as a third-line center, but Lowry is the first forward over the boards for a penalty kill, averaging 1:56 of short-handed ice time per game, most among Jets forwards. He is second on the team with 48 hits and second among forwards with 21 blocks. He has taken the most face-offs (465), and has won 54.0 percent in the neutral zone, helping to drive possession. He's sticky, hard to play against. He's the glue in Winnipeg." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

3. Washington Capitals (17-6-2)

Total points: 196
Last week: No. 7

"Nic Dowd is one of the less-heralded players who continues to do the little things that help the Capitals win. As their fourth-line center, he's often used in key defensive situations and sometimes moves up in the lineup when needed. With seven goals in Washington's first 25 games, Dowd is already more than halfway to his total of 12 last season and on pace to shatter his NHL career high of 13 goals from 2022-23. The 34-year-old leads Washington's forwards in averaging 2:35 in ice time short-handed per game and has taken a team-high 252 defensive-zone face-offs." -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer

4. Vegas Golden Knights (17-7-3)

Total points: 174
Last week: No. 4

"Brayden McNabb is one of the last remaining "Golden Misfits," the original Golden Knights who joined the NHL as an expansion team and went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017-18. The defenseman has played 528 games for Vegas, the most in franchise history. He glues the team to its past, and he helps glue it together in the present too. Although he has only three points (one goal, two assists) in 27 games this season, he averages 20:33 of ice time, fifth among Vegas skaters, and he's plus-18, best on the team." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

5. Toronto Maple Leafs (16-7-2)

Total points: 172
Last week: No. 6

"Jake McCabeis tied for 12th in Toronto scoring with five points, all assists. But his job isn't to score, it's to keep others from doing it. And on that front, he's been a big reason why the Maple Leafs have become one of the stingier defensive teams in the NHL. McCabe leads them with a plus-11 rating and is second in average ice time (21:20). Between McCabe and Chris Tanev, they are the type of shutdown defensemen the franchise has been sorely lacking for years. Toronto management knows it, too, and locked up McCabe to a five-year, $22.5 million contract Oct. 28 that begins next season. A prime example of how a score sheet doesn't always reflect a player's value." -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

6. Dallas Stars (16-9-0)

Total points: 171
Last week: No. 8

"For me, Mason Marchment is the glue guy for the Stars. The forward has been outstanding with 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 24 games, second on the Stars behind center Matt Duchene (28 points). Marchment is well on his way to topping the career-high 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) he had in 81 games for Dallas last season. He's found great chemistry on the second line with Duchene and right wing Tyler Seguin, who unfortunately will miss 4-6 months because of hip surgery he's having Thursday. That should make Marchment even more important to the Stars. The 29-year-old, who was undrafted in the NHL, has consistently improved his production over his three seasons with Dallas and has been especially good lately." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

WPG@DAL: Marchment grabs the lead with sick spin move

7. Carolina Hurricanes (16-8-1)

Total points: 166
Last week: No. 2

"For me, the glue guy is forever Rod Brind'Amour. He's not new, obviously, and he wasn't an addition to the team, but Brind'Amour is the through-line with the Hurricanes. He's the one who starts and ends the conversation. With as much turnover as Carolina had this offseason, losing nearly one-third of its lineup, Brind'Amour has helped steady the ship and turned a season that many expected to be down for the Hurricanes into one in which they could contend for the Stanley Cup. While I'm not sure anyone can call Brind'Amour unsung, I'm calling him the gluiest of guys." -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

8. New Jersey Devils (17-9-2)

Total points: 162
Last week: No. 5

"There are two players I consider the Devils' most unheralded glue guy this season -- forward Stefan Noesen and defenseman Brenden Dillon. I'm going with Noesen for this exercise, however, because no one could have projected the offensive output he's provided. He ranks second on the Devils in goals (13), fourth in points (22) and fifth in power-play points (nine) while averaging 15:24 of ice time in 28 games. The 31-year-old (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) is also respected for the way he goes about his business as a ferocious two-way performer who plays the hard areas of the ice for the benefit of his teammates. Noesen is tied for second on New Jersey (with Dillon) in hits (72) and is in the 97th percentile of NHL players scoring in the high-danger areas (eight goals) of the ice, per NHL EDGE statistics." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

9. Florida Panthers (15-9-2)

Total points: 131
Last week: No. 9

"The Panthers needed Nate Schmidt, and Schmidt needed the Panthers. He has been a perfect fit and has emerged as a glue guy, despite being a new face amongst a group that has been blooded and bonded through winning the Stanley Cup, one season after losing in the Final. The well-traveled Schmidt, who has also played for the Capitals, Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks and Jets, has filled a hole on the defense and his infectious personality brings a bit of fresh air to the proceedings. On the ice, he can provide some offensive pop. He has been just what Florida needed after being tasked with reworking its blue line during the offseason." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

10. Los Angeles Kings (15-8-3)

Total points: 93
Last week: No. 16

"Vladislav Gavrikov is not the guy you read or hear about daily, but he is the player who has been holding down the fort for the Kings defensively all season. With Drew Doughty recovering from an ankle injury and still likely weeks away from returning, Los Angeles has tasked the 29-year-old Gavrikov with filling the shoes of its legendary No. 1 defender. To be sure, Gavrikov is not the offensive wizard who is going to stuff the net, but he is dependable and eats up hard minutes. He is averaging a career-high and team-high 23:43 of ice time per game, leading the Kings with 57 blocked shots and is plus-12 while averaging a respectable 0.42 points per game, considering that none of his 11 points (two goals, nine assists) have come on a power play." -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer

11. Vancouver Canucks (13-7-4)

Total points: 87
Last week: No. 12

"Kiefer Sherwood was far from a heralded acquisition when the forward signed a two-year, $3 million contract July 1, but he's become a dependable, physical force contributing in all areas. His six even-strength goals are third on the Canucks behind Pius Suter (eight) and Jake DeBrusk (seven), with two of them game-winners. He has a plus-5 even-strength goal differential and has been on the ice for 18 even-strength goals, fourth among Vancouver forwards. He also leads the NHL with 150 hits. The Canucks got to know Sherwood well last season when he played against them with the Nashville Predators during the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, when he scored a goal and led Nashville with 33 hits in six games while averaging just 11:58 of ice time. He's up to 14:33 per game now, and seemingly making an impact every shift." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

NYR@VAN: Sherwood, Pettersson link up to even the score

12. Edmonton Oilers (13-10-2)

Total points: 65
Last week: No. 15

"Mattias Ekholm does a lot of the heavy lifting for the Oilers with little fanfare. The defenseman's contributions this season have been enormous, particularly in his own end of the ice. Ekholm has been averaging 23:07 of ice time per game with minimal power play time. He has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 25 games and is plus-4. It would be difficult to imagine where the Oilers would be without Ekholm on their blue line. He is playing on the top pairing with Evan Bouchard. Ekholm's defensive abilities allow Bouchard the freedom to jump into the rush and provide offense from the back end. He was acquired by the Oilers in a trade from the Nashville Predators on Feb. 28, 2023, and is considered one of Edmonton's best acquisitions in the past decade. He was a big part of the Oilers reaching the Cup Final last season and is playing extremely well again this season." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

13. Tampa Bay Lightning (12-9-2)

Total points: 59
Last week: No. 10

"The unsung guy, or the glue guy with the Lightning, is Brandon Hagel. He's always in the shadow of Tampa Bay’s big stars: Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, Brayden Point and Andrei Vasilevskiy. But Hagel is a big piece of coach Jon Cooper's puzzle. He's second on the team with 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 23 games. Only Kucherov is ahead of him with 34 points. Hagel is not only good offensively, he's playing a big role on the penalty kill. He's the complete package." -- Jean-Francois Chaumont, journalist principal LNH.com

14. Colorado Avalanche (14-12-0)

Total points: 39
Last week: No. 14

"On a team full of stars, the Avalanche have also had some unsung heroes, Samuel Girard among them. The second-pair defenseman plays behind Cale Makar and Devon Toews, but still eats up minutes (20:51) and is first in blocked shots (46). Girard also has 15 points in 26 games this season, well on his way to surpass the 18 points he had last season in 59 games." -- David Satriano, staff writer

15. Calgary Flames (13-9-4)

Total points: 34
Last week: No. 13

"Matt Coronato will eventually have to be more than a glue guy for the Flames, who are hoping the 22-year-old develops into a star. For now, though, Coronato has developed into a perfect complementary player for Calgary, a skilled forward who can fill up the net but fills out his role quite well, showing responsibility in his game. He has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 21 games. His plus-9 even strength goal differential (14-5) is proof he is not sacrificing defense for offense, something he can't do playing on a line with Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman. That line sees a lot of hard matchups. Coronato is still getting his power play time (1:42 per game) and he gets a regular shift in overtime. He's not a prototypical glue guy, but for now he is filling that role well for the surprising Flames." -- Rosen

16. New York Rangers (13-10-1)

Total points: 24
Last week: No. 11

"The Rangers are in a rut, losers of six of seven, all in regulation, but Will Cuylle has been a bright spot through it all. Cuylle, the second-year forward, leads them in even-strength goals (nine) and points (19) despite being fifth among forwards in even strength ice time per game (13:09). His plus-10 rating is tied for first on the team with forward Kaapo Kakko. He gets no power-play time, but it hasn't impacted his game. Cuylle, in fact, has earned time on the penalty kill this season, averaging 1:12 per game for a unit that is second in the NHL at 85.7 percent. He forechecks hard, brings energy, drives possession, gets to the net and finds ways to score. The Rangers need more Cuylle-like play from their stars to get out of their slump." -- Rosen

STL@NYR: Cuylle scores his second goal of the game

Others receiving points: Boston Bruins 14, Philadelphia Flyers 7, St. Louis Blues 6, Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 3

Dropped out from last week: None

Enterprise Team of the Week: The Wild have won four games in a row, all low scoring games and all by one goal, good enough to climb to No. 1 in the Super 16 this week. They defeated the Buffalo Sabres 1-0 on Nov. 27, then won 3-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators (overtime) on back-to-back nights, on Friday and Saturday. They won 3-2 again in overtime against the Canucks on Tuesday. Filip Gustavsson allowed four goals on 98 shots (.959 save percentage) in his three starts. Marc-Andre Fleury gave up two on 23 shots in the win against Chicago. -- Rosen

