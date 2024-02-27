State Your Case: Stanley Cup Playoff chances of Stars, Avalanche

Van Diest: Age is just a number Dan, unless you're trying to make a run for the Stanley Cup, then those long, tough, physical playoff games can make a veteran player feel really old, really fast. What Pavelski is doing this season is remarkable and I applaud him, but when three of your top six scorers [Duchene, Pavelski, Seguin] are older than 30, I think that can be cause for concern. Dallas has needed to spread its offense this season because it doesn't have a point-per-game player. Robertson is having a good season, but his 57 points in 59 games places him 30th in the NHL. Remember last season in the playoffs? Robertson scored two goals in 13 games in the first two rounds before regaining his scoring touch in the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights. By that time it was too late, and the Stars were eliminated in six games. They're an even older team this season. I believe star power gets things done late in the season and into the playoffs, and Dallas simply doesn't have it. Hintz is a good player, but he's never had more than the 75 points (37 goals, 38 assists) in 73 games he had last season. He'll be hard-pressed to match that this season with 50 points in 57 games. I agree Oettinger and Wedgewood are a good goalie tandem, but only one can play at a time and a great goalie tandem in Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark didn't help the Boston Bruins avoid losing in the first round of the playoffs against the Florida Panthers last season. Conversely, MacKinnon (1.63), Rantanen (1.25), Makar (1.13) and forward Valeri Nichushkin (1.05) each average more than 1.00 points per game. They have nine players with at least 10 goals this season. Scoring by committee is a nice concept going into the playoffs, but in reality it's a time where the cream rises, and star players take charge. I'll take MacKinnon, Rantanen and Makar in their prime ahead of Duchene, Pavelski and Seguin, who are on the back side of their respective careers. As far as Georgiev goes, I think he'll be much better in the playoffs having gone through last season's disappointment, and he has a better, more experienced team in front of him.