State Your Case: Emerging defensemen Faber, Harley

The nationally televised game between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET: MAX, TNT) features two of the best young defensemen in the NHL going head-to-head.

For the Wild (17-18-4), it is Brock Faber. The 21-year-old rookie is playing like a poised veteran while eating major minutes and scoring at a regular clip. He has 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 39 games and averaging 24:47 of ice time per game, which leads the Wild and all rookie defensemen.

For the Stars (23-11-5), it is Thomas Harley. The 22-year-old has stepped out of the shadows in a major way after lackluster results during his first two partial seasons with the Stars. Faber has 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 36 games this season. He is averaging 19:10 per game.

Both are on the path to be special players, but which is the better player at the moment?

That's the question before NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke and staff writer Derek Van Diest in this installment of State Your Case.

Van Diest

Faber is making a great impression in his first full NHL season, playing like a poised veteran in the way he is able to navigate the blue line. A second-round selection (No. 45) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Faber leads the Wild and all rookie defensemen in ice time. For a rookie to be leading an NHL team in ice time is almost unheard of, particularly since many coaches and general managers feel defensemen need roughly 200 games to fully develop and are usually brought along slowly. Faber has been thrown into the deep end and has played more than 30 minutes five times this season, including two instances of back-to-back games of more than 30 minutes. Along with Faber’s ability to log heavy minutes, he plays the point on the top power play and kills penalties. Was it not for Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks, Faber would be a favorite to win the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year. Even so, Faber will be getting consideration.