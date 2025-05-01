Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games May 2

Playoffs logo 2025
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the following update to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:

Friday, May 2

  • The start time for Game 6 of the First Round series between the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues has been set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, May 2 in St. Louis. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and Max in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

The complete schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.

Latest News

Canadiens line up to hug Savard after final NHL game

Panthers to play Maple Leafs or Senators in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Luostarinen has 4 points, Panthers eliminate Lightning in Game 5 of East 1st Round

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Capitals to play Hurricanes in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Capitals defeat Canadiens in Game 5, win Eastern 1st Round series

PWHL notebook: Expansion teams announced for Vancouver and Seattle

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Dorofeyev game-time decision for Golden Knights for Game 6

Zuccarello aims to continue unlikely NHL success story with Wild in Game 6

Oilers defense coming together at right time heading to Game 6 vs. Kings

Maple Leafs hearing 'more noise,' Senators building confidence ahead of Game 6

Hall signs 3-year, $9.5 million contract with Hurricanes

Makar focused on keeping season alive for Avalanche, not awards

Golden Knights draw on playoff experience entering possible close-out Game 6 against Wild 

EDGE stats: Game-tying goals late in 3rd period during 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Ullmark, Senators showing ‘resilience’ in Eastern 1st Round against Maple Leafs

Blues at Jets, Western Conference 1st Round Game 5 preview

Panthers at Lightning, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 5 preview