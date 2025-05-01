Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games May 2

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the following update to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:

Friday, May 2

The start time for Game 6 of the First Round series between the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues has been set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, May 2 in St. Louis. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and Max in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

The complete schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.