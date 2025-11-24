Zizing ‘Em Up: Robertson highly motivated to make U.S. Olympic team

One he embraced, judging by the fact he led the tournament in scoring with six points, all assists.

Now, six weeks away from the Olympic rosters being finalized, he admits thinking about what playing in Italy would be like.

“It definitely crosses your mind,” Werenski said. “Obviously it’s a big opportunity to make the team. And you hear a lot about it, from friends, family, media. And we’re obviously getting closer.

“But we still have a lot of games coming up here. So you can’t get distracted. If it happens, it happens.”

If he keeps playing like this, chances are, it’ll happen.

* * * *

MIC'D UP

Last week we picked the brain of play-by-play man Chris Cuthbert, who will be handling the calls of the Olympic hockey competition for Canadian television. This week, we chat with Kenny Albert, who will be doing the same for U.S. audiences.

First off, you’ve had quite the week of travel, calling an NFL game in Madrid, Spain, then coming back to North America to do NHL games in Las Vegas, then Washington, then Denver, and finally to Detroit to call the NFL’s Lions-New York Giants game. Are you going to have any fuel left by the time the Olympics arrive?

“For sure I will. At the same time, I’ve had some crazy weeks and this may have been the craziest. But make no mistake. I’ve been so fortunate. I’ve covered Stanley Cup Finals, baseball playoffs, NFL playoffs, a Super Bowl and this coming one will make seven winter Olympics.”

Given all the major events you’ve covered in your career, what makes the upcoming Milan-Cortina Games so special?

“It’s because of the return of the NHL players to the Games, obviously. These are the best players in the world and there’ll be 12 countries there. The four Games I’ve covered where they’ve been -- Salt Lake City (2002), Turin (2006), Vancouver (2010), Sochi (2014) -- every game has been like an All-Star game with the speed, the skill. We got a taste of it at the 4 Nations. That’s a microcosm of what we’ll see at the Olympics except it will be better -- more games, more teams. I think the players are so excited about it because this generation of players hasn’t had the chance to do this before. Very exciting.”

Your first Winter Games came in Salt Lake 23 years ago, almost by accident. Describe what happened that opened up that opportunity for you.

“Mike (Doc) Emrick was the main play-by-play guy at the time. It all started in 2002 about a week before when Doc had to pull out because of a sick dog. He didn’t want to leave his wife home alone with a sick dog. So I was the lucky beneficiary. And here we are, six Olympics later, which is crazy.”

What are your most memorable Olympic hockey moments?

“There are so many. But there are two that come to mind that I didn’t call but was in the building for. The first was the gold medal game in Vancouver that Canada won 3-2 in overtime. I was sitting right behind where Doc and Eddie Olczyk were calling the game. I remember how quiet the building became when Zach Parise tied the game late in regulation. And then how crazy it was, of course, when Sidney Crosby scored in overtime. And then in Sochi in 2014, I was there to watch T.J. Oshie go 4-for-6 in the shootout to help Team USA beat Russia 3-2. Those are moments you just don’t forget.”

Team USA was just one overtime goal away from winning the 4 Nations. Is this the deepest pool of players you’ve ever seen the Americans have at their disposal to choose from?

“I saw Chris (Cuthbert’s) comments in this column last week about the 1996 World Cup-winning team with guys like Mike Modano, Brett Hull, Chris Chelios -- all Hall of Famers. That was a tremendous team. I just look at it more at how this American Olympic team can influence the next generation of U.S. players, like the 1980 Olympic team and ’96 World Cup team did.”

In what way?

“I was a 12-year-old kid playing hockey on Long Island when that 1980 Miracle on Ice team shocked the world and won gold. The participation in hockey doubled and tripled after that. All of a sudden, it became the hot sport. That 1980 Olympics led to the kids who grew up and ended up playing on that 1996 World Cup team. And, in the same way, I think that ’96 team spurred the generation of players we’re seeing now. I mean, for example, you look at the Tkachuks, their dad Keith was on that team. So now, I think this group of Olympians will make the sport even more popular down here, especially with any success they have.”

Finally, any prediction of who might win the tournament in Italy?

“I don’t make predictions. I will say I’m looking forward to watching guys like Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes, dynamic defensemen who can dictate the play at any given moment. And hey, if Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders makes Team Canada, what a story that would be. And what about other young players Canada might be looking at like Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard. I believe rosters for the Olympics are 25, two more than 4 Nations, so there will be no shortage of storylines. Can’t wait.”

* * * *

OLYMPICS STOCK WATCH

Each week we’ll look at a candidate who’s catching our attention in the push to make his respective national team.

Brandon Hagel, F, Canada (Tampa Bay Lightning)

The 27-year-old has been off to an inconsistent start, like many of his Lightning teammates. But his consistent work ethic finally resulted in a breakout game, that coming against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Coming into that contest with just one point in his previous four games, he busted out with four points (two goals, two assists) and was plus-three in a 5-3 victory, giving him 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 20 games. Hagel was one of the more pleasant surprises for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February for his combination of hustle and muscle. If he can find consistency, a trip to Milan could be in the works.