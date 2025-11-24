NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger has been covering the NHL regularly since 1999. Each Monday he will use his extensive network of hockey contacts for his weekly notes column, "Zizing 'Em Up," to preview the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
Zizing ‘Em Up: Robertson highly motivated to make U.S. Olympic team
Would be ‘dream come true’ for red-hot Stars forward, who was not on 4 Nations Face-Off roster
TORONTO -- Jason Robertson is doing his best to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.
Pretty convincing thus far.
A year ago, the Dallas Stars forward was coming off offseason foot surgery and got off to a slow start, diminishing his odds of being picked for Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February. Sure enough, he was passed over when the rosters were announced on Dec. 4, a direct result of producing just 14 points in his first 24 games.
The 26-year-old now admits he’s used the omission as motivation in his bid to make the 2026 Team USA Olympic roster.
Given that he’s arguably the hottest scorer in the NHL right now, the formula seems to be working.
Robertson’s two points (one goal, one assist) in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday made him the second-leading U.S.-born scorer in the NHL this season with 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) entering play Sunday, just one behind Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights. The hard-shooting left wing is on a six-game goal streak, has scored 10 times in that span, and has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in his past 11 appearances.
If he's auditioning for a spot in Milan come February, he’s certainly making a good case for himself.
“I was definitely disappointed,” Robertson admitted this weekend when asked about being passed over for 4 Nations. “But at the time it’s well documented I wasn’t playing up to my standards. And not feeling really worthy of making it.
“Definitely was. But I wasn’t super surprised. Just got healthy. Got back on my game and finished that season strong.”
A trend he wanted to continue out of the gates in 2025-26. That was the goal during his grueling workouts in Michigan over the summer with his brother Nick, a forward with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
“He really pushed himself. We both did,” Nicholas Robertson said. “He hadn’t been 100% physically last season, and I think it took its toll.
“He wanted to make that 4 Nations team. Who wouldn’t? But it didn’t happen. And now he’s trying to make it happen with the Olympic team, which would be amazing for him and our entire family.”
Informed of Jason’s current sizzling run, Nick laughed.
“He always lights it up in November,” Nick joked.
How about in February in Italy?
“I think obviously, well, it would be a dream come true,” Jason said. “It’s something you think can never happen.”
Jason would not be born for another two decades after the U.S. won gold at the 1980 Lake Placid Games, but said the movie “Miracle” might be his favorite Olympic hockey memory.
“Growing up watching that Miracle movie, you never think you’ll ever be part of something like that,” he said. “I’m sure it would mean a lot to my parents, my family, who supported me all these years. We can all celebrate.”
At the same time, he’s not resting on his laurels.
“I think the key is being healthy,” he said. “Obviously coming off a nice offseason, a healthy offseason, training, that’s meant so much to the start I’ve gotten. It’s given me confidence. And just translating a good summer of work, shooting, practicing, to start the year. It all stems from that.
“I’m pretty confident (right now),” he continued. “But not enough to change the way I’ve played. I’ve played the same way all season. Playing smart. Playing creative. Driving the net. Creating offense. Trying to contribute. I think everyone’s been reaping the benefits of the way our team has been playing in general. It’s been good so far.”
Good enough to convince Team USA general manager Bill Guerin, who has been on the road scouting, including a visit to Bell Centre in Montreal for the Maple Leafs-Canadiens game Saturday?
If Robertson keeps up his torrid pace, he’ll certainly be hard to ignore.
BIG ZACH ATTACK
If Robertson is making a strong effort to be a leading candidate among Team USA forwards right now, the same could be said for Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets when it comes to defensemen.
Team USA’s potential blue line has plenty of issues related to injuries right now. Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins is out week to week after undergoing facial surgery; a banged-up Quinn Hughes has been in and out of the Vancouver Canucks lineup; and Jaccob Slavin of the Carolina Hurricanes remains on IR with an upper-body ailment.
On the other hand, there are no such questions when it comes to Werenski, who led all U.S.-born defensemen in scoring with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) entering play Sunday. The 28-year-old has three goals in his past four games and is playing some of the best hockey of his career.
Werenski said the confidence he gained from representing the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February has carried over into the 2025-26 NHL season.
“Playing with all the best players in the world like that, I think it gave me the feeling and confirmation that I belong,” he told NHL.com. “I mean, I haven’t really been fortunate to play in a lot of playoff games so that was probably the most emotional hockey I’ve ever played in.
“Just an incredible experience.”
One he embraced, judging by the fact he led the tournament in scoring with six points, all assists.
Now, six weeks away from the Olympic rosters being finalized, he admits thinking about what playing in Italy would be like.
“It definitely crosses your mind,” Werenski said. “Obviously it’s a big opportunity to make the team. And you hear a lot about it, from friends, family, media. And we’re obviously getting closer.
“But we still have a lot of games coming up here. So you can’t get distracted. If it happens, it happens.”
If he keeps playing like this, chances are, it’ll happen.
MIC'D UP
Last week we picked the brain of play-by-play man Chris Cuthbert, who will be handling the calls of the Olympic hockey competition for Canadian television. This week, we chat with Kenny Albert, who will be doing the same for U.S. audiences.
First off, you’ve had quite the week of travel, calling an NFL game in Madrid, Spain, then coming back to North America to do NHL games in Las Vegas, then Washington, then Denver, and finally to Detroit to call the NFL’s Lions-New York Giants game. Are you going to have any fuel left by the time the Olympics arrive?
“For sure I will. At the same time, I’ve had some crazy weeks and this may have been the craziest. But make no mistake. I’ve been so fortunate. I’ve covered Stanley Cup Finals, baseball playoffs, NFL playoffs, a Super Bowl and this coming one will make seven winter Olympics.”
Given all the major events you’ve covered in your career, what makes the upcoming Milan-Cortina Games so special?
“It’s because of the return of the NHL players to the Games, obviously. These are the best players in the world and there’ll be 12 countries there. The four Games I’ve covered where they’ve been -- Salt Lake City (2002), Turin (2006), Vancouver (2010), Sochi (2014) -- every game has been like an All-Star game with the speed, the skill. We got a taste of it at the 4 Nations. That’s a microcosm of what we’ll see at the Olympics except it will be better -- more games, more teams. I think the players are so excited about it because this generation of players hasn’t had the chance to do this before. Very exciting.”
Your first Winter Games came in Salt Lake 23 years ago, almost by accident. Describe what happened that opened up that opportunity for you.
“Mike (Doc) Emrick was the main play-by-play guy at the time. It all started in 2002 about a week before when Doc had to pull out because of a sick dog. He didn’t want to leave his wife home alone with a sick dog. So I was the lucky beneficiary. And here we are, six Olympics later, which is crazy.”
What are your most memorable Olympic hockey moments?
“There are so many. But there are two that come to mind that I didn’t call but was in the building for. The first was the gold medal game in Vancouver that Canada won 3-2 in overtime. I was sitting right behind where Doc and Eddie Olczyk were calling the game. I remember how quiet the building became when Zach Parise tied the game late in regulation. And then how crazy it was, of course, when Sidney Crosby scored in overtime. And then in Sochi in 2014, I was there to watch T.J. Oshie go 4-for-6 in the shootout to help Team USA beat Russia 3-2. Those are moments you just don’t forget.”
Team USA was just one overtime goal away from winning the 4 Nations. Is this the deepest pool of players you’ve ever seen the Americans have at their disposal to choose from?
“I saw Chris (Cuthbert’s) comments in this column last week about the 1996 World Cup-winning team with guys like Mike Modano, Brett Hull, Chris Chelios -- all Hall of Famers. That was a tremendous team. I just look at it more at how this American Olympic team can influence the next generation of U.S. players, like the 1980 Olympic team and ’96 World Cup team did.”
In what way?
“I was a 12-year-old kid playing hockey on Long Island when that 1980 Miracle on Ice team shocked the world and won gold. The participation in hockey doubled and tripled after that. All of a sudden, it became the hot sport. That 1980 Olympics led to the kids who grew up and ended up playing on that 1996 World Cup team. And, in the same way, I think that ’96 team spurred the generation of players we’re seeing now. I mean, for example, you look at the Tkachuks, their dad Keith was on that team. So now, I think this group of Olympians will make the sport even more popular down here, especially with any success they have.”
Finally, any prediction of who might win the tournament in Italy?
“I don’t make predictions. I will say I’m looking forward to watching guys like Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes, dynamic defensemen who can dictate the play at any given moment. And hey, if Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders makes Team Canada, what a story that would be. And what about other young players Canada might be looking at like Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard. I believe rosters for the Olympics are 25, two more than 4 Nations, so there will be no shortage of storylines. Can’t wait.”
OLYMPICS STOCK WATCH
Each week we’ll look at a candidate who’s catching our attention in the push to make his respective national team.
Brandon Hagel, F, Canada (Tampa Bay Lightning)
The 27-year-old has been off to an inconsistent start, like many of his Lightning teammates. But his consistent work ethic finally resulted in a breakout game, that coming against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Coming into that contest with just one point in his previous four games, he busted out with four points (two goals, two assists) and was plus-three in a 5-3 victory, giving him 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 20 games. Hagel was one of the more pleasant surprises for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February for his combination of hustle and muscle. If he can find consistency, a trip to Milan could be in the works.
QUOTE/UNQUOTE
“Putting on that jersey, representing your country, it’s special. There’s a lot of pride involved. The whole heritage of the sport of hockey and Finland, to me, is a big part of our identity.” -- Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros, one of the first six players named to Finland’s Olympic roster back in June
THE LAST WORD
In the nine-plus months that have elapsed since the riveting 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, the goaltending situation around the NHL certainly is in a state of flux as the Olympics loom, especially when it comes to Team USA and Team Canada.
The most recent development involved U.S. starter Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, who will be out 4-6 weeks after undergoing knee surgery several days ago. Hellebuyck was coach Mike Sullivan’s go-to-guy at 4 Nations, leading his country to the championship game before being defeated 3-2 in overtime by Canada.
Hellebuyck’s backup in that tournament was the Stars’ Jake Oettinger, who is off to a solid start to the season (9-4-2, 2.72 goals-against average, .902 save percentage) and will make a concerted bid to be the U.S. starter no matter what the health of the Jets goalie is at that time.
Canada’s situation is far more muddled.
Of their three 4 Nations goalies, Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights is week to week with a lower body injury; a struggling Sam Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens (4-5-1, 3.71 GAA, .852 save percentage) seems to be playing himself out of Olympic contention; and Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues (5-5-4, 3.13 GAA, .880 save percentage), the star of Canada’s 4 Nations championship game win, has been out of sorts.
Time to panic for Canadian hockey fans? Not at all, according to Blues captain Brayden Schenn, who advises the Binnington naysayers to calm down.
“I don’t have any doubts about him at all,” Schenn said. “I mean, everyone looks at numbers and stuff like that. I think they should look more at the quality of chances we’re giving up.
“We all know in this room that when people doubt him, that’s when he plays his best.”
Schenn and his teammates saw that firsthand when Binnington’s 32 saves helped the Blues defeat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden, netting St. Louis its first Stanley Cup title.
Then, at that same venue, Binnington’s cache of highlight-reel stops in overtime, specifically on Team USA’s Auston Matthews and Brady Tkachuk, set the stage for Connor McDavid’s game-winner in the 4 Nations title contest.
“We all got together to watch that game,” Schenn said. “We were like little kids, each cheering for our countries and teammates. What we did all agree on: Jordan came up big when the spotlight was the brightest.
“He relishes being on the biggest of stages. And that’s what the Olympics are.”