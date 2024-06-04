'Stanley Pup' competition to raise awareness of animal adoption

"Stanley Pup" will feature special appearances by celebrity dog lovers including Kristin Chenoweth, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Heather McMahan, Lisa Vanderpump and Trisha Yearwood. In addition, color and play-by-play commentary will be provided by Akbar Gbajabiamila ("American Ninja Warrior"/"The Talk") and Mark Shunock ("Top Rank Boxing") with Alexa Landestoy (NHL Network/Monumental Sports Network) reporting rinkside.
NHL Players appear throughout the show to introduce dogs available for adoption and support local pet adoption, including Kyle Burroughs (San Jose Sharks), Anton Forsberg (Ottawa Senators), Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens), MacKenzie Weegar (Calgary Flames), and Trevor van Riemsdyk and Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals). Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella also makes an appearance.
Though they didn’t formally cross paths, or paws, with the Cup on this day -- the puppies instead walked the red carpet -- Borrow has seen plenty of interactions between dogs and the trophy through the years.
Borrow said NHL players love nothing more than featuring their four-legged friends during their day with the Cup in the weeks after winning it.
“The players will definitely have their puppies and stuff in their family photos,” Borrow said. “You’re able to maybe put some dog biscuits or something in the bowl and have the puppy reach up and grab some. But not too much because we have to be careful too because sometimes their claws might scratch (it). But, still, there’s some great photos that are out there.”