Tortorella has priceless reaction to shelter dog finding forever home

There’s nothing that paw-leases John Tortorella more than a dog finding their furever home.

The Philadelphia Flyers head coach had a heartfelt reaction when he found out a shelter dog named Coffee Cake was adopted in a video posted to social media.

Tortorella was visiting a Philadelphia dog shelter when he was surprised with the news.

“Stop it,” Tortorella said in the video. “…Oh, that is fantastic news.”

Earlier in the season, Coffee Cake met the Flyers before their game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Wells Fargo Arena.