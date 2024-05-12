Start times set for playoff games on May 13, 16 announced 

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:

Monday, May 13

• The start time of Game 4 of the Second Round series between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche has been set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 13, in Denver. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, FX and TVA Sports.

Thursday, May 16

• The start time of the potential Game 6, if necessary, of the Second Round series between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 16, in Raleigh. The game would be televised on TNT, truTV and MAX in the U.S. National broadcast information for Canada will be announced when available.

The complete 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule is available at www.nhl.com/schedule.