Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Golden Knights can clinch berth 

On Tap

There are four games on the NHL schedule Monday, each with playoff implications.

Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSGSN, NHLN)

The Wild (41-28-5) begin a three-game road trip having lost three of their past four games. They are tied in points (87) with the St. Louis Blues for the first wild card in the West but have a game in hand. The Devils (39-29-7) open a five-game homestand after concluding a three-game road trip with a 5-2 win at Minnesota on Saturday. New Jersey is third in the Metropolitan Division, nine points behind the Carolina Hurricanes and eight ahead of the New York Rangers.

Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP)

The Flyers (30-36-9) have won their first two games under new coach Brad Shaw and have scored 13 goals in the wins, including back-to-back two-goal games from rookie forward Matvei Michkov. Philadelphia trails the Montreal Canadiens by eight points for the second wild card in the East with seven games left. The Predators (27-38-8) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche (8:30 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, Prime)

Nathan MacKinnon has a 24-game home point streak (41 points; 16 goals, 25 assists) for the Avalanche (45-26-3), who are third in the Central Division, seven points behind the Dallas Stars and six ahead of the Wild and Blues. The Flames (34-26-12) have lost their past two games (0-1-1) and have fallen seven points behind the Blues for the second wild card in the West.

Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG, TVAS)

The Stars (48-21-4) have won five straight and look to sweep a four-game road trip after victories at Edmonton, Calgary and Seattle. They are second in the Central, six points behind the Winnipeg Jets with a game in hand. The Kraken (31-37-6) have been eliminated from playoff contention.