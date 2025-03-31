Zizing 'Em Up: Atlantic race gets frantic

TORONTO -- The NHL schedule-makers are getting what they wanted, especially in the Eastern Conference.

Pure raw chaos.

Especially when it comes to the battle for first in the Atlantic Division.

With the Florida Panthers losing 4-2 to the Montreal Canadiens at home and the Toronto Maple Leafs winning 3-2 at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, the Maple Leafs lead the division with 94 points, three ahead of the Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. Florida and Tampa Bay hold a game in hand on Toronto.

The best is yet to come.

In an eight-day span from April 2-9, the Maple Leafs will play the Panthers twice (April 2, 8) and Lightning once (April 9). Tampa Bay and Florida will meet on April 15, the final regular-season game for the Panthers.

“Crazy, isn’t it?” said Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz, who scored the game-winning goal on Sunday. “It really looks like it’s going to come down to the very end, so it makes it even more vital to take care of your own business.”

Indeed, winning these head-to-head matchups will go a long way for one of these three teams to finish in first in the division. Do that, and the odds favor a first-round matchup against the Ottawa Senators. The second and third-place teams, meanwhile, will have the unenviable task of playing each other.

In other words, all three teams hold their fates in their own hands, starting on Wednesday when the defending Stanley Cup champions come to Toronto to play the Maple Leafs.

Florida has won both meetings against Toronto including a 3-2 win on March 13. Panthers forward Sam Bennett was a handful enough for Toronto in that game, scoring twice. Now he has a new linemate in Brad Marchand, the long-time villain among Toronto fans who will be playing the Maple Leafs for the first time since being traded to the Panthers by the Boston Bruins on March 7.

With this three-team dogfight in the Atlantic coming to a head, no one understands how much the Panthers championship pedigree makes them a tough out more than Lorentz, who won the Cup with Florida a year ago before joining the Maple Leafs as a free agent.

“I’d say you’d be stupid not to know, but everyone’s aware of what’s going on and how much obviously is at stake, especially those two games and the one against Tampa too," Lorentz said

“Listen, in Florida last year, we learned how much of a game of inches it is. We went all the way to Game 7 of the Final against Edmonton and won by the smallest of margins, the smallest of inches, 2-1. Having been part of it, that team knows what it takes. It’s the little things that can cost you a goal and, ultimately, decide championships.

“Listen, they’re a bunch of good dudes over there. But also know how intense they are. If Sam Bennett has me in his radar he’s going to try to take my head off. There’s no taking prisoners over there against that group.”

Especially when rugged forward Matthew Tkachuk returns from a lower-body injury, something Panthers general manager Bill Zito is confident will happen by the playoffs.

Can you imagine a feistier forward line than a Tkachuk-Bennett-Marchand combination? Talk about a tone-setter for a game.

Zito, in fact, told NHL.com that his son Billy said at the time of the Marchand trade he hoped dad’s team put those three players together.

Opponents likely don’t feel the same way.

Of course, the Eastern Conference intrigue cuts much deeper than just the Maple Leafs, Lightning and Panthers.

With 18 days remaining in the regular season, the race for the second wild card features five teams legitimately in the hunt. The Canadiens, thanks to their huge victory against Florida, hold the spot with 77 points and are tied with the New York Rangers, who have played one more game, followed by the Columbus Blue Jackets with 75, and the Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders, both with 74.

The way these teams continue to leapfrog each other, those standings will continue to change on a daily basis, especially with so many head-to-head games looming.

Consider, for example, the slate of games on April 17, the final day of the season.

The Islanders will be in Columbus. The Red Wings will face their Original Six rivals from Toronto, the Maple Leafs. The Rangers will host the Lightning.

Mass confusion in the standings, NHL style.

Right to the end.

Enjoy.