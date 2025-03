NHL nationally televised games for week of March 31

MONDAY, MARCH 31

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche (8:30 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, Prime)

The Avalanche enter the week with 12 wins in their past 15 games, playing the finale of a four-game homestand. Nathan MacKinnon, who is tied for the NHL lead with 109 points (30 goals, 79 assists), will try and extend his home point streak to 25 games, during which he has 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists). The Flames have lost their past two (0-1-1) after a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime defeat to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and find themselves seven points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card in the Western Conference with three games in hand.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2

Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT2, SN360, TVAS)

The Blackhawks have lost 10 of 11 games entering the week, following a 5-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. However, Chicago has won two of three against Colorado this season. The Avalanche, who begin a three-game road trip, are 20-15-1 away from home this season.

SATURDAY, APRIL 5

New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN)

The Devils will play six of their final seven games at home, and a regulation win could help them solidify their playoff positioning and damper the hopes of their biggest rival. Devils center Nico Hischier has a career-high 33 goals this season and has stepped up offensively in the absence of Jack Hughes. The Rangers have a tough schedule to end the season, as this will be the first of their final seven against teams currently in playoff position.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, FDSNOH)

The Blue Jackets are trying to end their four-season playoff drought, and every point is critical as they battle for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. They've lost seven of nine (2-6-1) and have scored two goals or fewer in five of them. This will be a good test and they have a tough schedule coming up, with two games each against the Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals over the final two weeks of the season. The Maple Leafs are also in a close battle for first place in the Atlantic Division; if they win it, they would face a wild-card team in the first round rather than the Tampa Bay Lightning or Florida Panthers, two teams that have eliminated them in two of the past three seasons.

SUNDAY, APRIL 6

Washington Capitals at New York Islanders (12:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360)

Alex Ovechkin continues to move closer to history and enters the week five goals from setting the all-time NHL record. He has 37 goals this season and 44 goals in 71 career games against the Islanders. New York has lost five straight after falling 6-4 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.