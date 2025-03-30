Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Ovechkin continues Gretzky chase against Sabres, 6 away from mark

Vancouver Canucks at Winnipeg Jets (3 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3)

Quinn Hughes has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his past nine games for the Canucks (34-26-13), who look to pull within four points of the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card in the Western Conference. The Jets (50-19-4) have clinched a playoff berth and will look to stay atop the League standings. Winnipeg is one point ahead of Washington in the Presidents’ Trophy race.

Utah Hockey Club at Chicago Blackhawks (4 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN)

Utah (32-29-12) has lost three in a row (0-2-1) and trails St. Louis by 11 points for the second wild card in the West with nine games remaining. The Blackhawks (21-43-9) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins (5 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN5, RDS)

The Senators (39-28-5) will look to win their third straight and extend their lead on the Rangers for the first wild card in the East; Ottawa is six points ahead of New York with two games in hand. The Penguins (29-34-11) are eight points back of the Rangers for the second wild card with eight games remaining.

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN, SNE, TVAS)

The Islanders (32-30-10) have lost four straight (0-2-2), including a 5-3 defeat at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, but can pull within one point of the Rangers for the second wild card in the East. The Hurricanes (44-24-4) have won 10 of 12 and can clinch a playoff berth. They are second in the Metropolitan Division, seven points ahead of the New Jersey Devils.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, SNO)

The Maple Leafs (44-25-4) will end a three-game California road trip (1-0-1) looking to clinch a playoff berth and remain atop the Atlantic. Toronto moved into first with a 3-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, one point ahead of Florida and Tampa Bay. The Ducks (32-32-8) have won their past two games but trail the Blues by 15 points for the second wild card in the West with 10 games remaining.

San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360)

The Kings (40-23-9) have lost their past two games but can grab sole possession of second in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles, which lost 3-1 to Toronto on Saturday, is tied in points with the Edmonton Oilers (89) with a game in hand. The Sharks (20-43-9) has been eliminated from playoff contention.