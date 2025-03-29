Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Stars can clinch berth in West

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2025 NHL postseason.

There are 20 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for March 29:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Dallas Stars will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Seattle Kraken in any fashion AND either of the following occurs:

- The St. Louis Blues lose to the Colorado Avalanche in any fashion

- The Calgary Flames lose to the Edmonton Oilers in any fashion

OR

If they get one point against the Kraken AND either of the following occurs:

- The Blues lose to the Avalanche in regulation

- The Flames lose to the Oilers in regulation

On Tap

There are 11 games on the NHL schedule Saturday, each with playoff implications.

Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, MSG-B)

The Sabres (30-35-6), who are nine points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, look to win their fourth straight game. The Flyers (29-36-9), who are eight points behind the Blue Jackets, won Brad Shaw's debut as coach Thursday to end an 0-5-1 skid.

New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning (2 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSGSN, SN360, TVAS)

The Islanders (32-29-10) have lost three straight (0-1-2) but have points in six of seven (3-1-3) and are still in the thick of the race for the second wild card in the East, one point behind the Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers. The Lightning (42-25-5), who have won five of their past seven, including 8-0 against the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday, are third in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the second-place Toronto Maple Leafs and two points behind the first-place Florida Panthers.

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche (4:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT, TVAS)

The Blues (39-28-7) will look to make it nine straight wins, which could move them into a points tie with the Minnesota Wild for the first wild card in the West. Nathan MacKinnon has a 23-game home point streak (40 points; 15 goals, 25 assists) for the Avalanche (45-25-3), who have won four in a row and are 12-1-1 in their past 14 games. They are five points behind the Stars for second place in the Central Division.

New Jersey Devils at Minnesota Wild (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSGSN)

The Devils (38-29-7) play the second of a back-to-back after a 4-0 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. New Jersey is nine points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for second in the Metropolitan Division. The Wild (41-27-5), who have won four of six, are two points ahead of the Blues for the first wild card in the West and six points behind the Avalanche for third in the Central.

Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators (6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS)

The Golden Knights (44-20-8) play the second of a back-to-back after a 5-3 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. They are first in the Pacific Division, seven points ahead of the second-place Los Angeles Kings. The Predators (27-37-8) were eliminated for Stanley Cup Playoff contention Thursday.