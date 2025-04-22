Jets hold off Blues in Game 2 of Western 1st Round

Scheifele has goal, assist for Winnipeg; Snuggerud scores for St. Louis

Blues at Jets | Recap | Round 1, Game 2

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEGKyle Connor broke a tie 1:43 into the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets extended their lead in the Western Conference First Round with a 2-1 win against the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 at Canada Life Centre on Monday.

Connor made it 2-1 with a one-timer in the slot after Cole Perfetti found him with a pass from behind the net.

In Game 1 on Saturday, Connor scored the go-ahead goal with 1:36 remaining in a 5-3 Jets win.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who won the Presidents’ Trophy which is awarded annually to the team that finishes with the most points in the regular season. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.

Jimmy Snuggerud scored his first Stanley Cup Playoffs goal for the Blues, who are the second wild card from the West. Jordan Binnington made 20 saves.

Game 3 will be in St. Louis on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ESPN2, SN, TVAS, CBC, TVAS2).

Scheifele made it 1-0 Jets at 16:32 of the first period. After driving to the net around Blues defenseman Nick Leddy, Scheifele lost the puck while deking to avoid Binnington’s poke check, allowing it to go in off the skate of Snuggerud as he laid a hit on Scheifele.

With less than two seconds remaining in the first, Snuggerud tied it 1-1 on the power play. Pavel Buchnevich’s cross-ice pass found Snuggerud at the top edge of the left circle, allowing him to beat Hellebuyck’s blocker with a wrist shot.

