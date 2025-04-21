Blues coach Montgomery has laugh at unique 'problem' Jets Whiteout presents

Jokes that light 'shining off my bald head' was 'blinding' for players during game

Montgomery split
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

If Jim Montgomery looks a little different tonight, it's more function than fashion.

The St. Louis Blues coach had a funny moment during an interview ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Winnipeg Jets.

Jets fans of course are known for taking the team's Whiteout to extremes for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It presented a unique problem that Montgomery joked about.

"The players were talking about it because the white was shining off my bald head when they were changing (lines)," Montgomery joked. "It was blinding them."

Montgomery was wearing a Blues baseball cap during the interview so the reporter asked if he would wear it for Game 2 Monday night.

"I'm gonna wear one of my scally caps," Montgomery said with a laugh.

Short Shifts

NBA's Wizards show off Capitals version of City Edition jersey

Mini Seth Jarvis back behind Hurricanes complete with mustache, Harvard shirt

Easter Bunny hops over to Lenovo Center to sound Hurricanes siren

CFL's Argonauts tape hockey sticks poorly, wish Maple Leafs luck in playoffs

Jets fans pumped and ready for Game 1 Whiteout in Winnipeg

EA Sports releases 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs simulation

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 18

Crosby, Malkin gift Ovechkin Rolex for breaking NHL scoring record, fans give ovation

Rangers wear special warmup jerseys in honor of broadcaster Sam Rosen’s final game

Skyler Brind’Amour scores 1st NHL goal in front of dad

Gallagher meets fan who offered to return Hockey Fights Cancer jersey

Couture receives standing ovation from Sharks fans after announcing retirement 

Ovechkin wins 2025 Mr. TNT award

Celebrini, Smith wear matching T-shirts, hats

Wild send Fleury out in OT during final regular-season NHL game 

Fantilli scores 30th goal of season against late grandfather’s favorite team

Ostapchuk, Giles, spend day at San Jose Airport

McDavid voted best forward, overall skater in 2024-25 NHLPA player poll