Blues coach Montgomery has laugh at unique 'problem' Jets Whiteout presents

If Jim Montgomery looks a little different tonight, it's more function than fashion.

The St. Louis Blues coach had a funny moment during an interview ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Winnipeg Jets.

Jets fans of course are known for taking the team's Whiteout to extremes for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It presented a unique problem that Montgomery joked about.

"The players were talking about it because the white was shining off my bald head when they were changing (lines)," Montgomery joked. "It was blinding them."