Blues focused on ‘putting together 60 full ones’ after Game 2 loss

The Blues had three more power plays in Game 2, but they came up empty.

“Yeah, probably not as much shot volume as we needed to get second and third chances, or just to tire them out,” Blues captain Brayden Schenn said. “That’s something that we’re going to have to look at it. It’s a series of adjustments, and the power play has to do a better job to come up big for us in key moments.”

Jets coach Scott Arniel said Winnipeg’s penalty kill “did a fantastic job of being in sync.”

“They all had their different looks to them,” he said. “St. Louis has great puck movement. They do a good job of finding the weak side of the ice and just us being able to recognize that and get back and get in that next lane, so to speak, and not allowing -- whether that’s a shot or a pass -- we just did a really good job of reading off of each other.”

Now the best-of-7 series shifts to St. Louis, where the Blues will host the Jets at Enterprise Center on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ESPN2, SN, TVAS, CBC). The Blues are ready to have their raucous crowd behind them, to get that last line change and to get back into this series.

“Obviously, we can’t be down. We can’t focus on the last two games. We can focus on the sense that we’re going to learn and take what we can from the positive side and learn from the things we maybe made mistakes on and how we can get better as a group in terms of playing them. Take that into Game 3, home ice, it’s going to be exciting,” Parayko said.

“Just one game at a time. It’s a lot. It’s a seven-game series for a reason. We know where we’re at. Just make sure we go home and put our best foot forward and see where we land.”

The Blues are keeping things in perspective. It’s tough not to get frustrated with the way things have ended in each game, but it’s been so close between these two. For Snuggerud, it’s clear what will be the deciding factor in this series.

“Third periods, for sure,” he said. “You know, they had two good third periods the last (two) nights, so I feel like we have to have a stronger third period and we're working on it. That's our end goal is to win these games in the third and that's what comes down to in the crunch time.”