Nylander sparks Maple Leafs past Blues in OT to end skid

Jake McCabe and Steven Lorentz scored, and Joseph Woll made 28 saves for the Maple Leafs (9-9-2), who were 0-4-1 in their previous five. Nylander extended his personal point streak to 14 games (23 points; eight goals, 15 assists).

“It was pretty sweet, pretty nice to win at home with the fans like that,” Woll said after his first win of the season in his second start. “I always try to look around and take it in when we win like that, especially in overtime.”

Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies was a late scratch with a lower-body injury that coach Craig Berube said has been lingering for a while. Berube did not provide a timeline for Knies’ return.

In addition to Knies, Toronto was without forwards Auston Matthews (lower body), Scott Laughton (upper body) and Nicolas Roy (upper body), defensemen Brandon Carlo (lower body) and Chris Tanev (upper body), and goalie Anthony Stolarz (upper body). Forward Sammy Blais left the game at 9:36 of the third period with an upper-body injury; Berube did not have an update on him.

Nathan Walker and Dalibor Dvorsky scored, and Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues (6-9-5), who are 0-1-2 in their past three.

“We did play with much more intention, we were much more physical and those things are good, but we need to start winning games,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said.

The Blues went up 1-0 at 1:50 of the first period. Walker’s shot in the slot was blocked, leading to a loose puck in the air that Nylander inadvertently swatted into the net.

“We almost just laughed it off,” Lorentz said. “It was a sign of how things have been going for us lately, even the past [two] games we’ve lost by one goal even though it’s been a little self-inflicted. I think we almost rallied around it, said it’s early in the game and we just have to shake that one off. That’s the game of hockey -- you’re not always going to win three or four nothing. You might give up one early, so credit to our group for sticking with it.

“Everyone looked up and down the bench and we were just like, ‘Let’s take a deep breath here. It’s not the end of the world. We know how things are going, but we are going to bounce back.’”

Nylander said he shared a quick conversation with Woll after the mistake.

“I said, ‘Sorry,’” Nylander said. “He said, ‘It’s all good.’ I said, ‘Thank you.’”

Woll said he is impressed by Nylander’s ability to put a mistake like that behind him.

“That’s elite. His persona is kind of his superpower,” Woll said. “He’s able to stay pretty even-keeled. Whether or not he scores on our net or theirs, he’s pretty much the same.”

McCabe tied it 1-1 at 5:36 when his shot from the left point went over Binnington’s glove.

“I’m never going out there thinking I have to produce offensively. “That’s not my job,” the defenseman said. “It’s obviously nice when you do contribute and I want to make good plays when I do get the chance to, but it’s more important to keep the puck out of our net.”