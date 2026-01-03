Crosby, Penguins stifle Red Wings for 4th straight win

The Penguins swept the home-and-home series, winning 4-3 in overtime at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist, and Yegor Chinakhov scored for the Penguins (19-12-9). Parker Wotherspoon had two assists and Stuart Skinner made 11 saves.

Alex DeBrincat scored for Detroit (24-15-4), which had a season-low 12 shots on goal. John Gibson made 27 saves.

Rust gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 3:44 of the first, taking a cross-ice pass from Crosby and beating Gibson from the left face-off circle. Crosby extended his point streak against the Red Wings to nine games (17 points; six goals, 11 assists).

Pittsburgh took a 2-0 lead at 17:30 when Chinakhov took a long pass from Ben Kindel and broke in alone to slide the puck between Gibson's pads for his fourth goal of the season and first with the Penguins. He was acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

DeBrincat made it 2-1 at 15:06 of the second period, beating the Penguins to a loose puck and breaking down the left wing to beat Skinner over his glove from the face-off circle.

Rickard Rakell scored an empty-net goal at 19:00 to make it 3-1, and Connor Dewar completed the scoring with another empty-net goal at 19:28.