Kraken recover, defeat Canucks in shootout

Seattle's point streak extends to 7 games; DeBrusk has 3 points for Vancouver

SEA at VAN | Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- The Seattle Kraken recovered from blowing a third-period lead and extended their point streak to seven with a 4-3 shootout win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Friday.

Vince Dunn looked to have scored the winning goal with 2:15 left in overtime for Seattle, but the goal was waived off for interference by Berkly Catton. The minor penalty gave the Canucks a 4-on-3, although they were unable to convert. Kraken forward Matty Beniers had the only goal of the shootout, an impressive deke to the forehand in the third round, to win it for Seattle.

Joey Daccord made 20 saves for the Kraken (18-14-7), who were coming off a 4-1 win at home against the Nashville Predators on Thursday and have points in seven straight (6-0-1).

Jake DeBrusk had one goal and two assists and Linus Karlsson scored the tying goal for the Canucks (16-20-4), who have one win in five games (1-3-1). Thatcher Demko made 25 saves.

Cale Fleury got the feed at the point and hammered a slap shot into the top corner of the net, kicking off the scoring for the Kraken 1-0 at 17:34 of the first period. It is his second career goal, the last coming Nov. 16, 2019.

Chandler Stephenson made it 2-0 on a 3-on-2 power play rush at 8:53 of the second period, one-timing a pass from Jordan Eberle past Demko’s pad from the left face-off dot. The assist extended Eberle’s point streak to six games and seven points (four goals, three assists).

The goal came shortly after the Canucks failed to get a shot on a shorthanded 2-on-0, with Drew O’Connor fanning on a one-time attempt of a return pass from Kiefer Sherwood.

Sherwood cut it 2-1 with a power-play goal at 13:06. Hugging the left post, Sherwood got the rebound of Debrusk's point shot off of Daccord and put it past the goaltender with a snap shot.

Ben Meyers put Seattle back ahead 3-1 off the rush at 18:13, driving the net on the right side to tip a pass over Demko's blocker in tight from Ryan Winterton, who was below the goal line.

DeBrusk scored on a backdoor power play pass off his skate at 19:22 to make it 3-2. It was DeBrusk’s first goal in eight games and his first multipoint game of the season. DeBrusk was a healthy scratch in Seattle on Dec. 29.

Karlsson, who signed a two-year, $4.5 million extension Friday, swept a rebound backhand under Daccord’s pads from the top of the crease to tie it 3-3 at 6:15 of the third period.

