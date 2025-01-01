St. Louis Blues Quarter-Century Teams

With 2025 one day away, the NHL is celebrating the best of the past 25 years by revealing Quarter-Century Teams for each of the League's 32 franchises and the Arizona Coyotes.

Each club will be represented by a first team and second team of six players -- three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie -- who played for the franchise after Jan. 1, 2000. The first and second teams were selected by broadcasters, national, local and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.

The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.

We begin today by revealing the First and Second Quarter-Century Teams for the St. Louis Blues, who are playing the Chicago Blackhawks in the Discover Winter Classic at Wrigley Field. Players are listed in alphabetical order:

ST. LOUIS BLUES QUARTER-CENTURY TEAM

First team

Forwards

Alexander Steen

Vladimir Tarasenko

Keith Tkachuk

Defensemen

Alex Pietrangelo

Chris Pronger

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Forwards: Tarasenko has by far the most points of any Blues player in the past quarter-century, compiling 553 (262 goals, 291 assists) in 644 games from 2012-13 to the 2022-23 season. He also helped St. Louis win the Stanley Cup in 2019. Steen started his NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but played the most games by any forward for St. Louis in the past 25 years (765), getting 496 points (195 goals, 301 assists) from 2008 to 2020, also winning the Stanley Cup. Tkachuk played 543 games in two different stints with St. Louis, which is eighth most among Blues forwards in the span, and is fifth among forwards with 427 points (208 goals, 219 assists). Though the numbers don't rank him in the top three, he was the heart and soul of those Blues teams from 2001 to 2010.

Defensemen: Pietrangelo leads all Blues defenseman in goals (109), assists (341) and points (450) points in the quarter-century and played 758 games for them, second to Barrett Jackman (803). He was also the captain of the Stanley Cup winning team in 2019. Pronger played for five teams during his Hockey Hall of Fame NHL career, won the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks, but his best years were with the Blues, especially the 1999-2000 season, when he won the Hart Trophy as the League MVP and the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL. He began his time in St. Louis in the 1995-96 season and played there through the 2003-04 season. From Jan. 1, 2000, through the end of his Blues career, he had 187 points (38 goals, 149 assists) in 256 games.

Goalie: Binnington played one game for the Blues in the 2015-16 season and didn't play in the NHL again until the 2018-19 season, when he came in to relieve Jake Allen during a 7-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Dec. 16. It would be the start of a run that would end with Binnington and Blues winning the Stanley Cup that season. The only current member of the Blues on the first team, Binnington is the Blues' all-time leader in wins with 154, entering the Winter Classic.