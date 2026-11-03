Blues at Rangers projected lineups

BLUES (7-6-1) at RANGERS (7-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MSG
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Hollwoay – Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Connor McMichael – Mason McTavish -- Jonatan Berggren
Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Ross Johnston
Philip Broberg -- Brandon Carlo
Cam Fowler -- Adam Jiricek
Theo Lindstein – Justin Barron
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Aleksanteri Kaskimaki
Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck), Colton Parayko (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller – Gabe Perreault
Eeli Tolvanen – Will Cuyle -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaroslav Chmelar -- Noah Laba – Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Marcus Pettersson -- Braden Schneider
Alberts Smits – Scott Morrow
Dylan Garand
James Reimer
Scratched: Luke Glendenning, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Joonas Korpisalo (lower body), Joseph Veleno (lower body), Sean Durzi (undisclosed)
Status report
Parayko will miss his second straight game after playing 17:31 in a 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 29. Coach Jim Montgomery said the defenseman could return Thursday when the Blues visit the New Jersey Devils … Cuylle will play center for the first time in what will be his 265th NHL game. … Chmelar was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; Taylor Raddysh, a forward, was sent back to Hartford. … Durzi, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.