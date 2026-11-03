Blues at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUES (7-6-1) at RANGERS (7-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MSG

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Hollwoay – Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Connor McMichael – Mason McTavish -- Jonatan Berggren

Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich

Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Ross Johnston

Philip Broberg -- Brandon Carlo

Cam Fowler -- Adam Jiricek

Theo Lindstein – Justin Barron

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck), Colton Parayko (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller – Gabe Perreault

Eeli Tolvanen – Will Cuyle -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaroslav Chmelar -- Noah Laba – Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Marcus Pettersson -- Braden Schneider

Alberts Smits – Scott Morrow

Dylan Garand

James Reimer

Scratched: Luke Glendenning, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Joonas Korpisalo (lower body), Joseph Veleno (lower body), Sean Durzi (undisclosed)

Status report

Parayko will miss his second straight game after playing 17:31 in a 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 29. Coach Jim Montgomery said the defenseman could return Thursday when the Blues visit the New Jersey Devils … Cuylle will play center for the first time in what will be his 265th NHL game. … Chmelar was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; Taylor Raddysh, a forward, was sent back to Hartford. … Durzi, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.

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