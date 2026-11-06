Blues at Predators projected lineups

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BLUES (7-7-2) at PREDATORS (7-4-5)

1 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN+

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Connor McMichael -- Mason McTavish -- Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich

Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Ross Johnston

Philip Broberg -- Brandon Carlo

Justin Barron -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Adam Jiricek

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Theo Lindstein

Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck), Logan Mailloux (right hand)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque

Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander

Reid Schaefer -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Vitali Pinchuk

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Daemon Hunt -- Jayden Struble

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Nicolas Hague, Ilya Lyubushkin

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), William Trudeau (upper body)

Status report

The Blues could use the same lineup they went with in a 5-4 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Mailloux was recalled from a conditioning assignment with Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday but the defenseman remains on injured reserve. He was injured during the Blues' final preseason game Sept. 26, had surgery Sept. 28 and was expected to be out eight weeks. ... The Predators could go with the same lineup from their 3-2 overtime win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... Marchessault took part in an optional morning skate Thursday but did not play, and the forward is expected to miss a third straight game Saturday. He is considered day to day.

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