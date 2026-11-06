Blues at Predators projected lineups

BLUES (7-7-2) at PREDATORS (7-4-5)
1 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN+
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Connor McMichael -- Mason McTavish -- Aleksanteri Kaskimaki
Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Ross Johnston
Philip Broberg -- Brandon Carlo
Justin Barron -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Adam Jiricek
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Theo Lindstein
Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck), Logan Mailloux (right hand)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque
Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander
Reid Schaefer -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Vitali Pinchuk
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom
Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Daemon Hunt -- Jayden Struble
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Nicolas Hague, Ilya Lyubushkin
Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), William Trudeau (upper body)
Status report
The Blues could use the same lineup they went with in a 5-4 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Mailloux was recalled from a conditioning assignment with Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday but the defenseman remains on injured reserve. He was injured during the Blues' final preseason game Sept. 26, had surgery Sept. 28 and was expected to be out eight weeks. ... The Predators could go with the same lineup from their 3-2 overtime win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... Marchessault took part in an optional morning skate Thursday but did not play, and the forward is expected to miss a third straight game Saturday. He is considered day to day.