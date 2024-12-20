Blues at Panthers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (15-16-3) at PANTHERS (20-11-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Alexey Toropchenko -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Dylan Holloway -- Zack Bolduc

Alexandre Texier -- Nathan Walker -- Mathieu Joseph

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter -- Justin Faulk

Philip Broberg -- Scott Perunovich

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jesper Boqvist (upper body)

Status report

The Blues did not have a morning skate following their 3-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. ... Hofer could start after he replaced Binnington during the second period Thursday. He stopped all seven shots he faced in 24:21 of ice time. … Bennett will be a game-time decision after missing the morning skate Friday. He did not play in a 6-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday because of an illness.

