Blues at Panthers projected lineups

BLUES (15-16-3) at PANTHERS (20-11-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Dylan Holloway -- Zack Bolduc
Alexandre Texier -- Nathan Walker -- Mathieu Joseph
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter -- Justin Faulk
Philip Broberg -- Scott Perunovich
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist, Tyler Tucker
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jesper Boqvist (upper body)
Status report
The Blues did not have a morning skate following their 3-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. ... Hofer could start after he replaced Binnington during the second period Thursday. He stopped all seven shots he faced in 24:21 of ice time. … Bennett will be a game-time decision after missing the morning skate Friday. He did not play in a 6-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday because of an illness.