Red Wings score 6 straight to rally past Blues

J.T. Compher and Jonatan Berggren each had a goal and an assist, and Andrew Copp had two assists for the Red Wings (6-3-0), who trailed 4-0 midway through the second period. John Gibson made 25 saves.

“You couldn’t have been more disappointed early and more full of joy at the end,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “That’s an incredible comeback when we had absolutely nothing going on. It was a borderline disaster.”

Jake Neighbours scored twice for the Blues (3-4-1), who are 0-2-1 in their past three games. Justin Faulk, Jimmy Snuggerud and Robert Thomas each had two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 22 saves.

“We just didn’t manage the game the way we could have,” St. Louis captain Brayden Schenn said. “We gave them life and they got some bounces. At the end of the day, that’s all on us.”

Thomas left early in the third period with an upper-body injury. Blues coach Jim Montgomery did not have an update after the game.