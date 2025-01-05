Voronkov has 2 goals, Blue Jackets score 6 to hold off Blues

Kirill Marchenko and Adam Fantilli scored, and Zach Werenski had two assists to extend his home point streak to 15 games for the Blue Jackets (17-17-6), who are 5-2-1 in their past eight games. Elvis Merzlikins made 29 saves.

Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn and Cam Fowler each had a goal and an assist, and Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues (19-18-4), who had won two straight and four of five. Joel Hofer made 33 saves, and Dylan Holloway had two assists.

St. Louis was coming off a 4-0 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

Voronkov gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 19:01 of the first period.

Marchenko scored on the power play to make it 2-0 at 2:15 of the second period. His shot from the left went off the skate off Parayko.

Mikael Pyyhtia extended it to 3-0 with his first NHL short-handed goal at 3:44 of the third period on a breakaway.

Kyrou cut it to 3-1 on the power play at 4:54, scoring from the slot before Adam Fantilli took a long pass off the boards from Werenski and pushed it to 4-1 at 5:25 with a goal from the right circle.

Fowler made it 4-2 at 6:55 off a pass by Holloway for his 100th NHL goal.

Voronkov extended it to 5-2 at 7:24 on the backhand, the last of five total goals scored in a span of 3:40.

Parayko cut it to 5-3 at 12:54, but Schenn made it 5-4 at 16:16.

Mathieu Olivier scored into an empty net at 18:59 for the 6-4 final.