Voronkov has 2 goals, Blue Jackets score 6 to hold off Blues

COLUMBUS -- Dmitri Voronkov scored twice, and Sean Monahan and Ivan Provorov each had three assists when the Columbus Blue Jackets held off the St. Louis Blues for a 6-4 win at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.
Kirill Marchenko and Adam Fantilli scored, and Zach Werenski had two assists to extend his home point streak to 15 games for the Blue Jackets (17-17-6), who are 5-2-1 in their past eight games. Elvis Merzlikins made 29 saves.
Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn and Cam Fowler each had a goal and an assist, and Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues (19-18-4), who had won two straight and four of five. Joel Hofer made 33 saves, and Dylan Holloway had two assists.
St. Louis was coming off a 4-0 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Friday.
Voronkov gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 19:01 of the first period.
Marchenko scored on the power play to make it 2-0 at 2:15 of the second period. His shot from the left went off the skate off Parayko.
Mikael Pyyhtia extended it to 3-0 with his first NHL short-handed goal at 3:44 of the third period on a breakaway.
Kyrou cut it to 3-1 on the power play at 4:54, scoring from the slot before Adam Fantilli took a long pass off the boards from Werenski and pushed it to 4-1 at 5:25 with a goal from the right circle.
Fowler made it 4-2 at 6:55 off a pass by Holloway for his 100th NHL goal.
Voronkov extended it to 5-2 at 7:24 on the backhand, the last of five total goals scored in a span of 3:40.
Parayko cut it to 5-3 at 12:54, but Schenn made it 5-4 at 16:16.
Mathieu Olivier scored into an empty net at 18:59 for the 6-4 final.