Blues at Flames projected lineups
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter -- Matthew Kessel
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier
Injured: Pavel Buchnevich (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body), Justin Faulk (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman -- Connor Zary -- Walker Duehr
Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Ryan Lomberg
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley
Injured: Justin Kirkland (lower body)
Status report
The Blues and Flames each held an optional morning skate. ... Buchnevich, a forward who has missed two games, and Faulk, a defenseman who did not play in a 4-1 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, both skated Thursday morning. Blues coach Jim Montgomery said he'd know more about their availability in the afternoon. ... Kuzmenko, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game. ... Kirkland underwent season-ending ACL surgery, the Flames announced Wednesday. The center was injured in the first period of a 5-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets last Friday.