Blues at Flames projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (12-12-2) at FLAMES (13-9-4)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter -- Matthew Kessel

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier

Injured: Pavel Buchnevich (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body), Justin Faulk (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman -- Connor Zary -- Walker Duehr

Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Ryan Lomberg

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley

Injured: Justin Kirkland (lower body)

Status report

The Blues and Flames each held an optional morning skate. ... Buchnevich, a forward who has missed two games, and Faulk, a defenseman who did not play in a 4-1 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, both skated Thursday morning. Blues coach Jim Montgomery said he'd know more about their availability in the afternoon. ... Kuzmenko, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game. ... Kirkland underwent season-ending ACL surgery, the Flames announced Wednesday. The center was injured in the first period of a 5-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets last Friday.

