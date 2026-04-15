Sabres high-energy run to playoffs echoes emergence of 'French Connection'

They clinched a playoff berth when the New York Rangers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 at Madison Square Garden on April 4 and won a division title for the first time since 2009-10, when they finished first in the Northeast Division. The Sabres are the fifth team in NHL history to clinch a division title after overcoming a standings deficit of at least eight points (eight on Dec. 8, 2025), following the 2007-08 Washington Capitals (10), 1990-91 Pittsburgh Penguins (nine), 2012-13 Capitals (eight) and 1969-70 Chicago Blackhawks (eight).

"The skill has always been there," Kekalainen said, "but you can't win games just by always trying to score one more goal, and then letting in four or five. Once you have success playing the right way, there's always going to be more buy-in."

Likewise, Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin and Josh Doan have provided scoring that conspicuously had been absent in the past and now the veterans of lost seasons are eager to breathe the rarified air of playoff hockey.

"It's extremely satisfying," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said after a 5-1 win at the Blackhawks on Tuesday clinched the Atlantic. "This last four months has been so much fun coaching this group. You hope you get the team in the right place and become consistent, but these guys have exceeded my expectations."

Buffalo's original glory years were nurtured when George "Punch" Imlach, the team's first GM, spun the roulette wheel and was awarded the No. 1 pick in the 1970 NHL Amateur Draft over another expansion team, the Vancouver Canucks.

"Punch got lucky," said Charlie Barton, onetime dean of American Hockey League writers who moved over to the Sabres beat for the St. Catherines (Ontario) Standard. "Getting the first pick meant he had first dibs on Gilbert Perreault, who immediately became the franchise centerpiece."

Perreault underlined the point by winning the 1971 Calder Trophy voted as the NHL Rookie of the Year. He was also awarded the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy "for good sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct, combined with a high standard of playing ability."

"Imlach also knew he had to build a core around Gil and that meant not only drafts but trades. Barton said. "Solid deals brought in Don Luce, Rene Robert, Jerry Korab and Jim Lorentz. He rounded out 'The French Connection' by drafting Rick Martin (in 1971)."