NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers look to rebound vs. Blues after loss to Stars

Oilers need a spark

The Edmonton Oilers play the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNW) in the second half of a back-to-back after a 7-2 loss at the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who is three goals shy of 400 for his NHL career, tried to get the Oilers going in the loss, getting into a scrap with Stars center Justin Hryckowian at the end of the second period. "He's the last guy that should be doing that to be honest," Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. "As a group, when things are going like that, there are ways to be engaged." The Oilers (32-25-8) also are looking to get some breathing room in the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With 72 points, they are third in the Pacific Division, five points ahead of the Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings, who are each currently out of the postseason picture. They also are just three behind the Anaheim Ducks for first in the division. The Blues (26-29-10) are six points behind the San Jose Sharks for the second wild card in the West.